HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital welcomes new class of medical students from Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine

(NEWTON/OLNEY) With the predicted winter weather expected to move in with drastic changes today through tomorrow night, all City of Newton and City of Olney residents should be aware of their respective snow emergency procedures. Residents should know what streets has been designated as “snow routes” and make sure that these streets have no vehicles parking along them before the weather gets bad. Also be alert to all city, county, or state snow plows as they attempt to keep the main streets, roads, and highways as clear as possible. To learn more, stay up-to-date on the respective City of Newton or City of Olney Facebook pages or on their respective websites at cityofnewtonil.com or at ci.olney.il.us.

OLNEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO