HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital welcomes new class of medical students from Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Effingham Radio
Closings And Cancellations For Thursday December 22nd
The following has been cancelled for Thursday December 22nd:. Community Support Systems Day Programs will be closed. Country Closet closing at 2pm, closed all day Friday. The Silk Purse in Effingham will be closing at 12 pm. Family Life Center will close at 12:00 noon. Downtown Effingham Santa House closed...
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman
Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Clay County during December. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
southernillinoisnow.com
Irvington woman injured in one car crash southeast of Centralia
A 20-year-old Irvington woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the 24-hundred block of South Perrine Street just outside the southeast Centralia City Limits. Deputies say Austyn Howe of Blair Street was northbound on Perrine Street when she ran off the right side of the road into...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff appoints new deputy and full-time correctional officer
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps has named Sandoval Police Officer Jake Delcour as a new deputy. The additional deputy position was added to this year’s county budget to provide a deputy to work alongside a correctional officer at the eastside security entrance of the courthouse. Cripps will announce in the future which deputy will be assigned to the courthouse position.
wgel.com
Pocahontas Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Night
Pocahontas firefighters were notified of a structure fire in the 400 block of Dolls Orchard Avenue Wednesday around 7:45 PM. Personnel arrived on scene to find a fully engulfed house fire. Mutual aid was provided by the Greenville, Grantfork, Shoal Creek, Highland-Pierron, and St. Rose fire districts. Crews were on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, December 23rd, 2022
A 56-year-old Junction City man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Ronald Melton of Madison Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Jereld Wisecup of East Bennett in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding...
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year old Luke A. Rieman of Effingham for contempt of court, sentence 24 hours. Luke was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38 year old Carol A. Joseph of Sigel for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police/correctional officer. Carol was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30 year old Jacob A. Daniels of Altamont for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage. Jacob was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old James A. Inman of Altamont for a Coles County FTA...
WCIA
Central Illinois businesses face customer rush amid winter storm warnings
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) – If you were out grabbing last minute items before the storm hits, you probably waited in a long line. Stores were packed across Central Illinois Wednesday. “We just did more than two days worth of work today,” Pharmacist and Pearman Pharmacy co-owner Dustin Melton said....
Snow routes activated in Central Illinois ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois towns have already begun to activate snow routes ahead of the winter storm set to hit the area in the coming days. Most cities will activate their snow routes when snow accumulations reach a point where it is hazardous to drive, to ensure plow equipment can safely clear the […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
A 35-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Kimberly Senn of County Farm Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 54-year-old Gerald Phillips of East Broadway in Centralia was arrested for violation of bail bond and obstructing...
wgel.com
Fatal Accident On I-70 Ramp
Illinois State Police have released preliminary information about a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 70 on the westbound Exit 45 ramp near Greenville. The accident occurred at 12:13 AM on Thursday, December 15. State police report a semi truck was parked on the ramp when for unknown reasons another...
Coroner: Homeless man dies of hypothermia in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Coroner’s Office said a Paris man who was homeless died from hypothermia on Wednesday. Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett said 911 dispatchers were informed at 6:35 a.m. that the man, identified as 61-year-old George W. Heath, had been found unresponsive at a home on North Austin Street. The […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man sentenced to 30 months in prison for obstructing police
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for resisting or obstructing a police officer. Bryce McCray of Cormick Street had earlier entered a negotiated plea to the charge in exchange for two counts of aggravated battery to separate Centralia Police Officers and a domestic battery charge were dropped. All the charges surround a June incident where Centralia Police were trying to get McCray to exit a vehicle.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem residents who heat with gas asked to turn down their thermostat slightly
The City of Salem is asking residents heating with natural gas to turn down their thermostats slightly so the city can avoid having to purchase extremely expensive penalty gas. Public Works Director Annette Sola says because the cold snap is expected to affect even the deep south, natural gas prices...
freedom929.com
THURSDAY (12/22/22)
(NEWTON/OLNEY) With the predicted winter weather expected to move in with drastic changes today through tomorrow night, all City of Newton and City of Olney residents should be aware of their respective snow emergency procedures. Residents should know what streets has been designated as “snow routes” and make sure that these streets have no vehicles parking along them before the weather gets bad. Also be alert to all city, county, or state snow plows as they attempt to keep the main streets, roads, and highways as clear as possible. To learn more, stay up-to-date on the respective City of Newton or City of Olney Facebook pages or on their respective websites at cityofnewtonil.com or at ci.olney.il.us.
Comments / 0