Project 2022: Severe weather
(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series, reviewing the top local and regional news stories of the past year. Today's report looks back at the year in severe weather, featuring strong storms that brought heavy damage--and in one case, death. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
Rural Colleges Cut, Consolidate Classes
(KMAland) -- Students choosing a college next semester are faced with new challenges and difficult choices. The current economic climate is forcing many higher-education institutions to cut or consolidate programs. The problem is especially acute at rural universities, already facing stiffer recruitment challenges than larger urban schools, and still having...
Nebraskans Will Lose SNAP Benefits If Pandemic Eligibility "Sunsets"
(KMAland) -- Almost one in ten Nebraskans receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits, formerly known as food stamps, but that could change in the new year. If a 2021 expansion of income eligibility put in place during the pandemic is allowed to "sunset" in 2023, many fewer households...
