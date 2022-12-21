Miles McBride has proven himself at every level and is starting to do so for Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks. He should soon be ready for more responsibility. When analyzing a prospect, one of the most important variables to consider is the contextual situation. Regardless of if it is pre-draft or deep into the career of a veteran, there will always be different factors that impact their success. Whether it is a specific coach or a role thrust upon them due to roster construction, these situations are especially important when looking at the potential development of young players.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO