Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
More than 30 arrested in Jeff Davis Co. operation
HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - Over two dozen arrests were made in Jeff Davis County as part of an arrest sting, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. Officers said more than 30 people were arrested — in December alone — as part of “Operation Deck The Halls.”
mycbs4.com
Investigators believe they found body of missing Suwannee County woman Deborah Lanham
Suwannee County — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says investigators found a body Tuesday of an adult female in Hamilton County. They believe it is the body of missing 59-year-old Deborah Lanham. The Sheriff's Office says Lanham was reported missing on December 14th. They believe a crime may have...
douglasnow.com
Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas
Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
mycbs4.com
Video shows Hamilton County deputy kneeling on resident's neck during a basketball game
Hamilton County, FL — A Lake City resident is asking for justice after he says a Hamilton County deputy knelt down on his neck at a high school game. "I could have died easily, we've seen George Floyd," Lake City local activist and business owner Sylvester Warren said. He...
douglasnow.com
Grand Jury indicts 24 at last meeting of the year
The Coffee County grand jury handed down indictments to 24 individuals on various charges at its last meeting of the year. While the majority of those charged are facing drug charges, specifically methamphetamine, other individuals are facing counts of aggravated battery, aggravated stalking, burglary, and many more felony offenses. One...
WALB 10
82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.
wfxl.com
One in custody after Valdosta man fatally stabbed
Officers and detectives responded to a stabbing last week and arrested the offender for aggravated assault. The victim has been at the hospital since the incident, but succumbed to injuries Wednesday. The offender has now been charged with felony murder. On December 15, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded...
First Coast News
Jacksonville woman was killed by her son-in-law, police say
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
News4Jax.com
Kingsland police arrest son-in-law in fatal shooting of Jacksonville woman
KINGSLAND, Ga. – The Kingsland Police Department on Monday night announced an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville woman, identifying the suspect as her son-in-law. According to the Police Department, officers arrested Nathaniel Lamad Wesley, 28, of Kingsland, in the shooting that occurred at the Grove Park...
Nassau County woman has warning for drivers with bling on their steering wheel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Nassau County woman has a warning for other drivers tonight after she was injured by an accessory she placed on her steering wheel. The accessory was used to decorate her steering wheel and she paid a hefty price when she was involved in a wreck.
WALB 10
Lanier Co. traffic stop leads to 10 year drug sentence
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following a guilty plea for a drug charge in Lanier County. Franshawn Michelle Evans pled guilty to a drug trafficking charge for cocaine possession, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Evans and...
douglasnow.com
Protect your pipes during the freeze -- here's how
Over the next several days, as Coffee County experiences unusually cold temperatures, here are a few tips that improve your chances of protecting your plumbing. These aren’t fool-proof but they will go a long way toward protecting the integrity of your pipes during this winter storm. 1. COVER YOUR...
wfxl.com
One in custody after 2 killed, two others injured in shooting at Valdosta apartment
A man is in custody after two were killed during a shooting in Valdosta Friday evening. Valdosta police responded to the Ora Lee West Apartments, located in the 600 block of East Ann Street, for a shooting Friday just before 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located four victims inside an...
WALB 10
Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lumber City
Cedar Grove is an historic African-American cemetery in Lumber City, across the highway from the white cemetery. It contains a mixture of vernacular and commercial markers. The headstone of Annie Comings is of a style I’ve rarely encountered, which is cruciform but also evokes a human figure or perhaps an angel.
Comments / 1