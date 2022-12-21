ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware County, GA

WALB 10

More than 30 arrested in Jeff Davis Co. operation

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - Over two dozen arrests were made in Jeff Davis County as part of an arrest sting, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. Officers said more than 30 people were arrested — in December alone — as part of “Operation Deck The Halls.”
douglasnow.com

Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas

Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Grand Jury indicts 24 at last meeting of the year

The Coffee County grand jury handed down indictments to 24 individuals on various charges at its last meeting of the year. While the majority of those charged are facing drug charges, specifically methamphetamine, other individuals are facing counts of aggravated battery, aggravated stalking, burglary, and many more felony offenses. One...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

One in custody after Valdosta man fatally stabbed

Officers and detectives responded to a stabbing last week and arrested the offender for aggravated assault. The victim has been at the hospital since the incident, but succumbed to injuries Wednesday. The offender has now been charged with felony murder. On December 15, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded...
VALDOSTA, GA
First Coast News

Jacksonville woman was killed by her son-in-law, police say

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland man was arrested Monday and charged with shooting his mother-in-law, police said. The victim in the shooting is Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, according to the Kingsland Police Department. Burroughs was shot in Georgia and taken to a Jacksonville hospital, where she died of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Kingsland police arrest son-in-law in fatal shooting of Jacksonville woman

KINGSLAND, Ga. – The Kingsland Police Department on Monday night announced an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville woman, identifying the suspect as her son-in-law. According to the Police Department, officers arrested Nathaniel Lamad Wesley, 28, of Kingsland, in the shooting that occurred at the Grove Park...
KINGSLAND, GA
WALB 10

Lanier Co. traffic stop leads to 10 year drug sentence

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following a guilty plea for a drug charge in Lanier County. Franshawn Michelle Evans pled guilty to a drug trafficking charge for cocaine possession, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Evans and...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Protect your pipes during the freeze -- here's how

Over the next several days, as Coffee County experiences unusually cold temperatures, here are a few tips that improve your chances of protecting your plumbing. These aren’t fool-proof but they will go a long way toward protecting the integrity of your pipes during this winter storm. 1. COVER YOUR...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands of visitors for the holidays

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by. When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.
VALDOSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lumber City

Cedar Grove is an historic African-American cemetery in Lumber City, across the highway from the white cemetery. It contains a mixture of vernacular and commercial markers. The headstone of Annie Comings is of a style I’ve rarely encountered, which is cruciform but also evokes a human figure or perhaps an angel.
LUMBER CITY, GA

