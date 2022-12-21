Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
CMC Markets, Saxo Bank, Cboe Clear and More: Executive Moves of the Week
As the holidays approach and we come closer to the end of the year, a slight improvement has been seen in the number of executive roles being onboarded in the forex, crypto and fintech industries this week. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
financemagnates.com
MUFG Invests $200M in Indonesian Digital Banker Akulaku
Mitsubish UFJ Finanicial Group (MUFG), a Japanese bank holding and financial services company, has invested $200 million in Akulaku, an Indonesia-based banking and digital finance platform. Akulaku is the business name of Silvrr Technology Co Limited. MUFG said the goal of the investment is to boost its customer base in...
Comments / 0