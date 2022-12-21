Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman and teen son shot in Cumberland Plaza parking lot
A woman and her teen son were shot in a Nashville strip mall parking lot Friday evening, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
WKRN
Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting in rental vehicle
Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday. Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting …. Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday. Renewed hope to find 2 Nashville MIA Marines. After one World War...
WKRN
1 dead after road rage shooting on I-24
Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in...
Driver dead after getting shot in truck along I-24 in East Nashville
Nashville homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a Greenbrier man who was shot along Interstate 24 Sunday, with police calling road rage a potential motive.
WKRN
Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek
Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
WSMV
2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
2 shot in West Nashville, suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting in West Nashville that left two people injured.
WKRN
Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon
The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
Carjacking suspect accused of using child as shield taken into custody
A Goodlettsville woman was arrested after she reportedly used her own child as a shield while carjacking people in Clarksville.
WKRN
TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need
The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30 to help the community. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need. The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30...
WKRN
Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later
Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years …. Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville are getting renewed attention like never before. Red Boiling Springs water shortage. Residents of Red Boiling...
Smyrna police searching for 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week
The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.
WKRN
TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement
The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. After one World War II Marine was correctly laid to rest in Middle Tennessee, historians continue to search for answers involving two Nashville Marines still missing in action.
Pursuit in Nashville leads to recovery of drugs, stolen gun
A police pursuit led Metro police to recover more than 500 grams of marijuana and a stolen firearm, according to an arrest warrant.
2 teens charged with murder in connection with I-24 shooting in Robertson County
Two Clarksville teens have been arrested on first degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Halloween night on Interstate 24.
WKRN
How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays
Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money. How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays. Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
WKRN
Red Boiling Springs water shortage
Residents of Red Boiling Springs are being asked to conserve water. Residents of Red Boiling Springs are being asked to conserve water. After one World War II Marine was correctly laid to rest in Middle Tennessee, historians continue to search for answers involving two Nashville Marines still missing in action.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel family brings daughter home after months in the hospital
KINGSPORT -- A Mount Carmel resident whose daughter has been a patient at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville since Oct. 13 has finally brought her home. Quinnlee Mae Shriner, 10 months old, returned home late on Wednesday.
2 Clarksville teens arrested for deadly Halloween shooting on I-24
Two 17-year-old suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman on I-24 in Robertson County on Oct. 31.
