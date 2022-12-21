ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRN

Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting in rental vehicle

Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday. Nashville man dies at hospital following shooting …. Metro police are investigating after a man died in a shooting just before noon Monday. Renewed hope to find 2 Nashville MIA Marines. After one World War...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 dead after road rage shooting on I-24

Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Metro police are continuing to investigate a Christmas Day shooting on I-24 that left one man dead. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead in creek

Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area. Metro Police identify woman who was found shot dead …. Metro police have identified a woman who was found shot dead in a creek Wednesday, Dec.22, in the Whites Creek area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

2 shot outside West Nashville shopping center, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway and a suspect in on the loose after two people were shot Friday evening in Nashville. At about 6:40 p.m., Metro Police responded to a shooting outside a shopping center at 6337 Charlotte Pike. The two people who were shot were transported...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon

The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Police searching for accused porch pirate in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department released this video of a woman stealing packages off a porch. Food pantry demands. Crashes on icy interstates. Some secondary roads remains slick.
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need

The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30 to help the community. TN Driver Services hold food drive for those in need. The state's drivers service centers are asking guests to bring in a nonperishable food item through Dec. 30...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later

Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years …. Nashville officer remembers Christmas bombing 2 years later. Nashville downtown leaders inspired by Tampa’s riverfront …. The banks of the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville are getting renewed attention like never before. Red Boiling Springs water shortage. Residents of Red Boiling...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN's $128 Million cannabis settlement

The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. The state is expecting a big check to go to the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund. After one World War II Marine was correctly laid to rest in Middle Tennessee, historians continue to search for answers involving two Nashville Marines still missing in action.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays

Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money. How to protect yourself from scams over the holidays. Here’s a look at the biggest local scams going around, and what you need to do if they come for your money.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Red Boiling Springs water shortage

Residents of Red Boiling Springs are being asked to conserve water. Residents of Red Boiling Springs are being asked to conserve water. After one World War II Marine was correctly laid to rest in Middle Tennessee, historians continue to search for answers involving two Nashville Marines still missing in action.
RED BOILING SPRINGS, TN

