wasteadvantagemag.com

California Set to Enforce Recycled Content Mandates for Plastic Bottles

Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use some recycled materials in single-use plastic bottles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

California weather expected to take a turn for the worse

Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

California Lawmakers Disagree With Tesla And Ban FSD

Yesterday something big happened relating to Tesla in California, which largely went unnoticed. New California law effectively bans Tesla from advertising FSD. California passed a new law banning Tesla from calling its software Full Self-Driving (FSD). Although Tesla has never claimed that its Full-Self Driving feature was fully autonomous, the electric–car maker is developing the technology for fully autonomous vehicles. Until Tesla cars are fully autonomous, drivers must be alert and ready to take over at all times when engaging FSD or Autopilot.
CBS Sacramento

Pro-oil petition drive in California under question

Community organizer Pete Woiwode was walking to meet a friend at a street festival near downtown Oakland in November when a signature gatherer approached and asked if he wanted to sign a petition to lower gas prices. But Woiwode said that in reading the petition he realized it actually was for a referendum to overturn SB 1137 - a state law passed in September to ban new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of schools, homes and hospitals. As soon as he pushed back against the claim that the petition was about lowering gas prices, the signature...
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Extra Social Security payment coming to many California residents this month

Photo of money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Do you receive Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Three western states to mandate electric vehicles, phasing out combustion engines

Advanced Clean Cars II is a set of rules that lay the groundwork for automakers to increase production of zero emission vehicles. In Oregon, the rules go into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025. Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles.
OREGON STATE
krcrtv.com

California minimum wage set to be $15.50 by January

North — California’s minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour for all employers on Jan. 1, 2023, despite some cities and counties that have a local minimum wage higher than the current state rate. The change in the minimum wage also affects the minimum salary an employee...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

California's ban on most flavored tobacco effective Wednesday

Don't be surprised if you won't be able to buy your favorite flavored vape at your local smoke shop today.In the past election, California voters approved Proposition 31, reaffirming a ban on flavored tobacco. Lawmakers passed the ban two years ago, claiming that fruit and candy-flavored e-cigarettes, vape pods and chewing tobacco encouraged teens to get hooked on nicotine. According to the official ballot argument, supporters claimed that 80% of kids who have smoked started with a flavored tobacco product.  The law was reaffirmed when the United States Supreme Court refused a request from tobacco companies to stop the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
daycreekhowl.org

New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents

Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
CALIFORNIA STATE
sdrostra.com

California imposing even more Covid liability on small businesses

I originally opened Chandelier Lounge Cuisine with a dream to bring my eclectic dishes and restaurant vision to East County. Never in my wildest dreams would I imagine that the state I opened my restaurant in would become such a hostile environment for small businesses to thrive. As if small businesses haven’t already suffered enough in the past two years, California’s Supreme Court is trying to expand take-home liability to the point where my restaurant could get pinned with the blame if one of my employees gets sick and infected with Covid-19.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US

If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

