WISH-TV
More than 80 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 12 p.m.: Cass, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis comedian Gwen Sunkel performing at ‘5’s Tap House’ Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gwen Sunkel, an Indianapolis comedian, emcee and character actor is coming to Anderson to perform Friday. Sunkel stops by to talk to News 8’s Kayla Sullivan and Kody Fisher on “All Indiana” about what to expect for the show. Sunkel has appeared in...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Serious bodily injury crash turned fatal in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A serious bodily injury crash turned fatal Monday. Just before 6:30 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded the 8300 block of East Washington Street on a report of a seriously bodily injury. This is on the east side of Indianapolis. The crash has now been...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 hurt in shooting near 21st St. and Emerson Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just after 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Leland Avenue. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 21st Street and Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man arrested for September 2021 homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for the murder of a man found fatally injured near Monument Circle in September 2021, police said. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested 39-year-old Markeiss Armstrong for the death of 34-year-old Atlas Wedlow Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Columbus house fire causes family of 4 to be without their home on Christmas morning
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A family of four is without a home after their home caught fire on Christmas morning. According to the Columbus Fire Department, at 4:04 a.m. Sunday firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Bayview Drive for a report of a fire in a home.
WISH-TV
Community Link: Author on mission to uplift young Black girls
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Tamara Winfrey-Harris, best selling author. Tamara is with the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana. “Women’s...
WISH-TV
Dozens of Southwest flights canceled in Indy amid nationwide struggle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines canceled dozens of flights in and out of Indianapolis Monday as the airline struggled with cancellations nationwide. As of 4 p.m. Monday, FlightAware listed 43 Southwest Airlines flights to and from Indianapolis International Airport as canceled. The canceled flights equal more than 80% of...
WISH-TV
Woman arrested for DUI after driving vehicle into downtown Indy canal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was arrested Christmas night after driving intoxicated, onto the canal in downtown Indianapolis and broke through ice plunging into water. At 11:02 p.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to reports of a car that was driven into the canal with witnesses attempting to help. Upon arrival, IFD Divers entered the water and confirmed no one was inside the vehicle.
WISH-TV
Clipper snow chance Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana will continue to shake the arctic air into next week. First, we will have to deal with a quick snow chance. TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Light snow arrives in the early morning. Low temperature around 10 degrees. TOMORROW: Light snow along a clipper system likely...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police: Responding to several accidents on I-70 due to black ice
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers are responding to several accidents on I-70 Monday evening due to black ice. Police are wanting the public to slow down and buckle up. The accident shown in Sergeant Ames tweet shows an accident near the 31 mile-marker eastbound.
WISH-TV
Delaware County advises drivers to use extreme caution
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Delaware County Emergency Management is advising travelers to use extreme caution Monday evening. According to a tweet, patchy freezing drizzle and dropping temps are causing icy spots on the road. Multiple accidents have been reported so far within the last hour.
WISH-TV
Man found dead inside of home from fire caused by heating devices
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — An 81-year-old man was found dead with evidence showing a fire had occurred from the use of heating devices. According to a press release, at 2:41 p.m. Saturday deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of East County Road 600 North for a report of a structure fire because of “hot spots” in the home where a fire had recently occurred.
WISH-TV
Westfield Fire Department asks property owners to check for water damage
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield Fire Department has been busy Sunday answering fire alarms caused by bursted sprinklers. Firefighters are asking businesses and property owners to check for water damage and to contact the department at their non-emergency line at 317-773-1300 for assistance.
WISH-TV
Marion County no longer under travel advisory
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Much of the state is still under a travel advisory, but now no counties are under a red flag warning. Counties in the yellow have issued a travel advisory which means travel may be restricted and to use caution while driving. Counties in the orange are under travel watch which means only essential travel is recommended, such as to and from work or in emergency situations.
WISH-TV
Families say apartment management ignores them after pipe burst displaces them
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mother of two on Monday said she and her husband are still without a place to stay more than a day after their apartment flooded. Alexa Perez and her family were sitting down for lunch on Sunday when water began raining down from the ceiling in her bedroom and bathroom. A pipe had burst in the ceiling above their basement apartment, flooding the entire ground floor.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis International Airport reports 50 cancellations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even after a large winter system passed through Indiana Friday, there were 50 flight cancellations Saturday, and 68 delays. Almost half of the cancellations were on Southwest Airlines. A long line snaked up to the Southwest ticket counter. Barbara Richards found out her flight to Cancun was delayed two-hours, but when she reached the end of the line she was told by a ticket agent, it was too late to board the flight.
WISH-TV
Police: Multiple arrested following shooting in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette Police says their department made multiple arrests following a shooting on Friday night from separate incidents. The first incident happened just after 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of N. 10th Street. During police investigation, they determined that Christopher Tauber, 44, was attempting to sell property to Marshawn Boles, 23. After being unable to reach an agreement, Boles allegedly shot at Tauber’s house as he was leaving the area, according to a news release Saturday.
WISH-TV
Chilly Christmas Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Arctic air is still present for tonight, but temperatures look to warm up over the coming days. TONIGHT: Central Indiana is under a wind chill advisory from midnight to 11 AM tomorrow. Clouds decrease tonight with blowing snow. Low temperatures in the single digits with wind chill values getting to -10 to -20.
WISH-TV
Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to be closed Monday after pipe burst
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announced Sunday night it will be closed Monday after a pipe burst, flooding the Welcome Center. According to a tweet, as the result of extremely cold temperatures, a pipe burst causing flooding. The museum asks if anyone has tickets for...
