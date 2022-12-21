Read full article on original website
Family argument results in fatal shooting on Christmas in West Virginia
UPDATE (4:47 p.m. on Dec. 25): No arrests were made after a family argument turned deadly in Cabin Creek on Sunday. Lt. Ana Pile with the KCSO says deputies responded to a shooting at 1250 Decota Road in Kanawha County. A man called 911 around 8 a.m. and said he shot his brother, Lt. Pile […]
wchstv.com
Deputies respond to fatal Christmas morning shooting in Kanawha County
ESKDALE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies responded to the scene of a fatal shooting Christmas morning in which deputies said a man shot and killed his brother. The shooting was reported just before 8 a.m. on Decota Road in the Eskdale area. A male victim died at the...
Ironton Tribune
Indictments: Two charged with arson
Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
WSAZ
Man kills stepfather before killing himself
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released new information regarding a murder-suicide that took place on Tuesday evening, December 20. According to Sheriff Gary Linville, a man is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather before shooting himself. The two men involved in...
Son fatally shoots father in Milton, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:21 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22): Milton Police have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mark Beilstein, the alleged shooter’s father. 23-year-old Jacob Beilstein, of Milton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment. UPDATE (7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. […]
Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia
OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
1 in critical condition after Christmas Day fire in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in critical condition after a fire in Fayette County on Christmas evening. The Ansted Fire Department says they were dispatched to a fire at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday. They say all occupants got out, but it took crews on the scene three hours to extinguish the fire. One […]
Cabell County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing man last seen in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. They say that 33-year-old Michael Crouse was last seen on 20th St. in Huntington between March and May of 2021. They also say that he may have been in Las Vegas, Nevada in June of 2022. They say that he may […]
WSAZ
UPDATE: Son charged with killing father
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 12/22/2022. A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Milton Thursday afternoon. According to the Milton Police Department, Jacob Beilstein, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment. Police say the victim of the shooting was Jacob’s father,...
Officers rescue dog chained up with no shelter in freezing conditions, charges pending
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One pup is on the mend after being left chained up outside in freezing conditions with no protective shelter. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department reported responding to several animal complaints on Friday, with charges expected to result from at least one instance. The...
Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
2 missing runaway minors reported in Wyoming County
ITMANN, WV (WVNS) — The Jesse Detachment with the West Virginia State Police confirmed there are two missing runaway minors from Wyoming County on Thursday, December 22, 2022. According to WVSP, Melvin Akers, the guardian of the two girls in question, awoke this morning, he found his 2021 Toyota Tacoma was missing along with their […]
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges After Giving Police Permission To Search His Home
A man out of Pike County is now facing several drug-trafficking charges, following a search of his home last week. State Police approached the home of 37-year-old Steven Cody Adkins, of Wolfpit Branch Road, and received permission to search the residence. While inside, troopers discovered meth, prescription medications, and over...
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Investigating Death In Pike County
Law enforcement in Pike County are investigating the cause of death of a man who was found dead inside his home on Sunday. The Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police responded to a call on Sunday morning of a burglary in progress in Elkhorn City at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road.
WOWK
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
West Virginia man arrested for making alleged pipe bomb at work
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man is facing charges of terroristic threats in Cabell County. According to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Timothy Ahler, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, for allegedly building a suspected pipe bomb at work to “give” his supervisor. The complaint states […]
Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
wchstv.com
One dead, one hospitalized after vehicle overturns, crashes into creek below I-79
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:20 p.m., 12/22/22. Deputies in Kanawha County confirmed one person died after a vehicle overturned and crashed into a creek along Interstate 79 Thursday evening. The crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near Elkview. Dispatchers said traffic has been limited to one lane...
