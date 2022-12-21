ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Hudson Valley Post

Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City

Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
rocklandreport.com

CDC Recommends Indoor Public Mask-Wearing in Rockland County

NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert notifies residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has designated Rockland as a County with “high” COVID-19 community transmission levels where masks are currently recommended to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections circulating in the community.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

A Christmas in Kingston in the 1880s

“I went out after a Christmas tree and some laurel, through seas of mud,” Jervis McEntee of Kingston wrote on Christmas Eve 1881, “to the place where I always go on the cross road between the Flat-bush and Pine bush roads. It rained a part of the time and turned into a snow storm on our return.”
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location

After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Ramapo, NY

One of the largest towns in Rockland County, Ramapo was first known as New Hampstead in 1791. The town's name became Ramapo in 1828, from the Algonquian language of the Lenape people, meaning "sweet water" or "round pond." Ramapo's population ballooned to 148,919, according to the 2020 census, from 35,000...
RAMAPO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Santa and helpers bring holiday cheer in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Immune to the single-digit air temperature, Santa and his firefighter elves visited five families on Christmas Eve morning to bring presents to the children. The presents were wrapped by members of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department and their friends at Mahoney’s Steak House on Thursday night in preparation for Saturday’s deliveries.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What Was This Forgotten Poughkeepsie Business?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I've driven by this plaza so many times and I can't figure out what used to be here. It's tragic but there are closed businesses everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region. They're almost unavoidable. There's a good chance you drive by several closed or abandoned buildings each day. If you live or work in the Poughkeepsie area maybe you can help me identify this abandoned business.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
CBS New York

New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy