Read full article on original website
Related
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends. Does that even happen anymore?
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
rocklandreport.com
CDC Recommends Indoor Public Mask-Wearing in Rockland County
NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert notifies residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has designated Rockland as a County with “high” COVID-19 community transmission levels where masks are currently recommended to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections circulating in the community.
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Was Once Bustling Hollywood Bar
Have you ever been to Hollywood before? What about in the Hudson Valley? For those who are unfamiliar with the history in this building find it possible to question how there could be a Hollywood Bar. Those who have had the honors of going to this Hollywood Bar would have...
newyorkalmanack.com
A Christmas in Kingston in the 1880s
“I went out after a Christmas tree and some laurel, through seas of mud,” Jervis McEntee of Kingston wrote on Christmas Eve 1881, “to the place where I always go on the cross road between the Flat-bush and Pine bush roads. It rained a part of the time and turned into a snow storm on our return.”
‘Horrific Crash:’ Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Hudson Valley
First responders rushed to the scene near a local airport after an SUV collided with a dump truck carrying gravel. On Wednesday, first responders rushed to the scene of what's described as a horrific crash in Orange County, New York. Rockland Video was on the scene and tells Hudson Valley...
Popular Orange County Restaurant Opens New Location
After closing their restaurant in Chester, NY over the summer, a popular establishment has new digs. I happened to stumble upon a posting recently on Facebook from friend Stephen Keeler (Owner of Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY) where he was checking out a brand new restaurant in the area. Its always great seeing new businesses popping up around the Hudson Valley, so I decided I needed to look into it.
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Ramapo, NY
One of the largest towns in Rockland County, Ramapo was first known as New Hampstead in 1791. The town's name became Ramapo in 1828, from the Algonquian language of the Lenape people, meaning "sweet water" or "round pond." Ramapo's population ballooned to 148,919, according to the 2020 census, from 35,000...
11 Small New York Christmas Towns Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
There's nothing quite like New York City at Christmas time. From the Rockefeller tree to Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the Big Apple is a must-visit during the holidays, at least once in your lifetime. There are smaller towns all across the state that transform into a Hallmark Christmas movie to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Santa and helpers bring holiday cheer in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Immune to the single-digit air temperature, Santa and his firefighter elves visited five families on Christmas Eve morning to bring presents to the children. The presents were wrapped by members of the Poughkeepsie Fire Department and their friends at Mahoney’s Steak House on Thursday night in preparation for Saturday’s deliveries.
What Was This Forgotten Poughkeepsie Business?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I've driven by this plaza so many times and I can't figure out what used to be here. It's tragic but there are closed businesses everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region. They're almost unavoidable. There's a good chance you drive by several closed or abandoned buildings each day. If you live or work in the Poughkeepsie area maybe you can help me identify this abandoned business.
White Plains Galleria Closing for Massive New Venture
Since the early days of the pandemic we have become somewhat accustomed to announcements of businesses and retailers in the area announcing closures, but this one is major, and quite shocking. The Galleria at White Plains, a popular Westchester County shopping mall, will be closing their doors come March 2023.
NYC DEEP FREEZE: Gusts may hit 60 mph before arctic air plunges RealFeels below zero
The worst of the rain was out by Friday morning, but the worst of the storm was yet to arrive—60 mph wind gusts and an arctic blast ushers in a dramatic drop in temperatures.
One Glorious Gingerbread Village in New York Among Top 10 in Country
One glorious Gingerbread Village in New York is being nationally recognized as one of the best in the country. Turning Stone’s Gingerbread Village is among the “10 Incredible Hotel Gingerbread Displays” in Forbes Travel Guide, an honor the magazine has bestowed on the holiday tradition several times in the past.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
New York's first casino in a shopping mall set to open in Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- As casino gaming is expanding in New York, retail malls are struggling.Now, those two trends have merged in the Orange County town of Newburgh.On Wednesday, CBS2 visited the soon-to-open, first-ever casino inside a New York shopping mall.A flock of seagulls outnumbered cars at the Newburgh Mall, where Sears just closed and many storefronts are empty.But in the old Bon-Ton department store space, Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino is about to open its doors."It kind of went downhill. It was almost ready to fold, the mall," casino employee Renee Goldman said.Goldman is a Newburgh area native who remembers the...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1