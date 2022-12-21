Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
Related
ktalnews.com
Warmer weather and a chance of storms later this week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I hope everyone had a great Christmas weekend! We head into New Year’s week in the ArkLaTex with a few chilly days at the start, but warmer air will return later in the week as well as a chance of scattered thunderstorms. A weak...
ktalnews.com
Santa keeps it cold for Chrismas, warmer next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a cold Christmas morning and a chilly Christmas afternoon. We will finally shake this Arctic air early next week, with warmer temperatures and a chance of rain and storms returning during the week. Near record low temperatures tonight into Christmas morning: Temperatures...
ktalnews.com
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
The death toll from a Buffalo-area blizzard rose to 27 in western New York, authorities said Monday, as the region reeled from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. Much of the rest of the United States was hit by ferocious winter conditions. Western NY death toll rises...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory still in effect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. Repairs crews spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day responding to requests for water cutoffs and repairing broken water pipes...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
ktalnews.com
Advisories for some Red River, Claiborne Parish water systems
(KTAL/KMSS) – Some customers in Red River and Claiborne Parishes are without water and/or under boil advisories on Christmas night after below-freezing temperatures caused Northwest Louisiana water systems to experience problems. Hickory Grove Water System, Red River Parish. Hickory Grove Water System customers in Red River Parish will be...
ktalnews.com
Boil advisory: Camp Minden sending bottled water to help Shreveport residents
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some residences are still experiencing low water pressure, and a system-wide boil advisory remains in place, though water has been restored to the majority of customers in the city of Shreveport on Christmas night. In a System-Wide Boil Advisory Update released on Sunday, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins stated that the city expects to receive bottled water from Camp Minden on December 26 to distribute to residents as needed.
ktalnews.com
Cedar Grove home heavily damaged in early morning fire
A home is heavily damaged after an early morning fire the day after Christmas in Shreveports’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. Cedar Grove home heavily damaged in early morning …. A home is heavily damaged after an early morning fire the day after Christmas in Shreveports’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. Take...
ktalnews.com
Carbon monoxide detectors required by law in La. homes starting Jan. 1
(KTAL/KMSS) – Carbon monoxide detectors will be required by law in every one or two-family home sold or leased in Louisiana starting Jan. 1, 2023. The new requirements are the result of changes made during the 2022 legislative session to existing state law regarding fire and safety requirements in residential homes.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s that time of the year when you want to experience everything the holidays with friends and family – but where is the best place to spend it?. Your brain might conjure up the biggest cities across the country and assume they do Christmas better than anyone else, but you’d be wrong.
ktalnews.com
Sheriff’s office gets water for distribution in Shreveport, Caddo Parish
The Caddo Sheriff’s Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness handed out water in Shreveport Monday afternoon as crews continue work on repairing local water systems hit hard by freezing temperatures over the holiday weekend. Sheriff’s office gets water for distribution in Shreveport, …. The Caddo Sheriff’s Homeland Security and...
ktalnews.com
Coushatta residents must boil water until further notice
COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Coushatta Water System issued a boil advisory for the entire town on Saturday afternoon. According to a media release, the boil advisory is a precaution resulting from a dip in the town’s water system pressure. The pressure in the system is below 20 PSI, meaning the water produced in the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.
ktalnews.com
Shots fired during Christmas Day custody exchange in Shreveport; 1 arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is facing charges after police say he opened fire into a car with children inside during a custody exchange on Christmas Day. Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road in west Shreveport. That’s where they say 29-year-old Leighton Mash and his girlfriend were meeting up with the father of her children for a custody exchange when there was an argument.
ktalnews.com
TAPD: Suspect wanted in deadly Christmas Day shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex on Christmas morning. Officers were called to the Brook Hollow Apartments at 2511 East 24th Street at 9:50 a.m. on December 25 after multiple people called 911 reporting gunshots. The officers arrived to find 40-year-old Aaron Bruce suffering a gunshot wound. Police say first responders attempted life-saving measures to no avail and Bruce was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0