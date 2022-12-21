Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Furry Feline 'Lady Gaga' is Looking For Her Forever Home!Dianna CarneyScituate, MA
A New PetWellClinic Location Is Opening In Methuen Spring 2023MadocMethuen, MA
Dog-Friendly New Year's Eve Party Promises Tail-Wagging Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Related
Third generation a charm? The Barn restaurant set to replace Mountain Barn in early 2023
PRINCETON — It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of the 38-year-old The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will...
wgbh.org
In Boston, last week's wrapping paper cannot be recycled
The holiday presents are unwrapped. So what do you do with all the shredded and wadded-up wrapping paper?. If you live in Boston, the answer is: Throw it away. "You can recycle cardboard and gift bags, but not wrapping paper and bows," City Councior At Large Erin Murphy told GBH News Monday. "So now your option is to just put it in the trash — you are not supposed to recycle it."
WCVB
'It sounded like a firehose'; burst pipe floods apartment, ruining Christmas dinner
LYNN, Mass. — One family's Christmas dinner was ruined after their third-floor apartment was flooded with water from a burst pipe. "It actually sounded like a firehose to me, it was that loud," said John Silver, who experienced the unfortunate leak inside Caggiano Plaza in Lynn. Maritza Martinez said...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Massachusetts
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Vintage Christmas' in Portsmouth, New Hampshire Is Like Going Back in Time
There's so much history here.
NECN
Damage to This Plum Island House Shows the Power of Friday's Winter Storm
The powerful storm that hit New England Friday washed away a wall on the first floor of a beachfront house on Massachusetts' Plum Island, firefighters said Saturday. The already-vacant house on 73rd Street at Reservation Terrace was being monitored by the Newburyport fire and building departments Saturday, according to fire officials. It "has long been a victim of ongoing erosion on Plum Island," they said in a statement.
New Large Scale Developments Proposed for the D and E Streets Neighborhood of South Boston including flying taxis…
Recently, the Mass. Convention Center Authority put out a request for proposals to develop three lots, making up more than six acres on D and E streets next to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in South Boston. The lease would be for 99 years. Two local developers have submitted...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Long Wharf in Boston flooded during Friday's storm
BOSTON -- Long Wharf in Boston was completely underwater during Friday's storm. Outdoor seating at the Chart House was submerged in water. Around 11 a.m., a linen company was trying to make a delivery at Chart House but they were unable to. "I've actually been doing this for about three years now and I've never seen it like this before. This is insane, we've had many storms but nothing to this magnitude, this is insane," said Jacob Smith of Preferred Services Co. "Give me a raft or something, a canoe. Maybe Santa is bringing me a canoe." High tide, matched with heavy rain and strong winds, left the communities along the coast concerned about flooding. The New England Aquarium across from Long Wharf tells WBZ that it's become more common for them over the past decade. "Our staff and our scientists have really put a lot of effort into looking at this issue and seeing how collectively our community can come together and make a more resilient waterfront for Boston," said Luz Arregoces, Community Relations Director for the New England Aquarium.The MBTA closed the Long Wharf entrance to the Aquarium T station before high tide as a precaution.
wgbh.org
Former Eastie resident on losing Wood Island: 'How could you retaliate against a giant that's got all guns on?'
Marion Curtis was born and raised in East Boston in the 1920s. She grew up in a home on Shrimpton Street, close to Wood Island Park, 50 acres of green space designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. Today that park — and the home she grew up in —...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Town Is Seeking A Night Custodian For The North & Wildwood
WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the North Intermediate School & Wildwood Early Childhood Center:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Unit: AFSCME I. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $923.91/wk. Location: North Intermediate School and...
WCVB
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston
© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
What built America and can help fight climate change? Beavers, says HC prof in new book
WORCESTER - If someone were to mention the animal that built America, you would probably think of some sort of domestic farm animal like the horse or perhaps a cow - one a beast of burden during construction, the other a key economic livestock animal. You wouldn’t think of beavers....
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
NECN
Haverhill Family Loses Home to Massive Fire Morning After Christmas
A fire destroyed a home in Haverhill, Massachusetts, just one day after Christmas, with firefighters being forced to use water from the Merrimack River to put the fire out, officials said. The homeowners called 911 early Monday morning about what they believed was an electrical issue with the hot tub...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
‘We needed a Christmas miracle’: Burst pipe ruins holiday meal in Lynn, report says
It was supposed to be a relaxing way to end the holiday; instead, a Lynn family experienced gushing water and frigid cold as a burst pipe flooded their third-floor apartment, according to WCVB. Family member John Silver described the leak at Caggiano Plaza in Lynn as sounding like a firehose....
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford It
It's no secret that renting a home in Boston is too expensive. According to Zillow, the average cost of renting a property in Boston is $3,400. For context, that's a year-over-year increase of $338.
communityadvocate.com
Untreated sewage released in to Lake Quinsigamond, according to town
SHREWSBURY – About 1,500 gallons of untreated sewage has been released into Lake Quinsigamond. The Shrewsbury Department of Public Works Water and Sewer Division is reporting a sanitary sewer overflow near First Avenue and Lake Quinsigamond. According to a release from the division, they were alerted at about 3...
Comments / 0