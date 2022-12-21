ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
TRINITY, TX
KTRE

Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
TRINITY, TX
KTRE

Boil water notice rescinded for Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water customers in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice has been rescinded for customers of Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water system. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Monday, Dec. 26.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Boil water notice issued for San Augustine Rural Water System

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Due to freezing weather conditions, the San Augustine Rural Water System has issued a boil water notice for some customers. All customers who were formerly Bland Lake customers on CR 114, FM 1279, FM 3230, Hwy 96 N, FM 711 and Hwy 147 N are instructed to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking).
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
kjas.com

Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Recent rains left a highway damaged in San Augustine County

The Texas Department of Transportation says that heavy rainfall in the region over the weekend left a highway damaged. According to TXDOT, the damage occurred to State Highway 21 at the Attoyac River, about thirteen miles west of San Augustine. According to TXDOT, a contract crew is making the repairs....
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
HALLSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches’s Ryan Larson Signs with Northwestern Louisiana

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches hosted a signing party Wednesday night in a restaurant in the historic downtown district. Dragons standout Ryan Larson signed to go play football for Northwestern State in Louisiana. “Feels great.” He said, “I put on a lot of hard work and it feels like it’s...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

Grand Jury meets and hands down indictments

The Jasper County Grand Jury met on Tuesday and after hearing evidence as submitted by District Attorney Anne Pickle and her staff, handed down indictments charging individuals with various crimes. Jimmy Earl Lewis, Jr., 36, of Bronson was charged with four counts of Theft of Property and three counts of...
JASPER COUNTY, TX

