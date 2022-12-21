Read full article on original website
Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash
TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
KTRE
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
KTRE
Boil water notice rescinded for Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water customers in Tyler County
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The boil water notice has been rescinded for customers of Ivanhoe Land of Lakes water system. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Monday, Dec. 26.
KTRE
Boil water notice issued for San Augustine Rural Water System
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Due to freezing weather conditions, the San Augustine Rural Water System has issued a boil water notice for some customers. All customers who were formerly Bland Lake customers on CR 114, FM 1279, FM 3230, Hwy 96 N, FM 711 and Hwy 147 N are instructed to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands / face, brushing teeth, drinking).
kjas.com
Woodville man possibly experienced medical emergency leading to crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Woodville man possibly experienced a sudden medical emergency which resulted in his vehicle leaving a highway and crashing into trees on Thursday morning. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark says at about 9:30, 67-year-old Mitchell Parker was driving a 2020 Dodge SUV eastbound on...
kjas.com
Recent rains left a highway damaged in San Augustine County
The Texas Department of Transportation says that heavy rainfall in the region over the weekend left a highway damaged. According to TXDOT, the damage occurred to State Highway 21 at the Attoyac River, about thirteen miles west of San Augustine. According to TXDOT, a contract crew is making the repairs....
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
KLTV
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
Officials release new details in Lufkin crash that killed 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – New details have been released after a crash in Lufkin killed three people, injured four and a 17-year-old was arrested on three counts of intoxicated manslaughter. According to officials, Radaysha Jackson, 18 of Kirbyville, and Reilly Brown, 19 of Carthage, were critically injured in the crash and remain hospitalized in Tyler. […]
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
East Texas community comes together to honor beloved couple after fatal crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas community has come together after a couple died in a car crash Monday night in Cherokee County. According to the Department of Public Safety preliminary report, Rocio, 33, and Scott Helm, 33, were driving along FM-241 with two children in the backseat when their car lost control on the wet road and crashed into a ditch.
Is Michaels Arts And Crafts Store Coming To Lufkin, Texas?
When I would go to Kingwood and visit my aunt, she would always say she was going to Michaels. That was kind of strange because my cousin, Micheal, didn't have his own home and lived with her because he was 12. In reality she was going to a Michaels Arts...
KTRE
Nacogdoches’s Ryan Larson Signs with Northwestern Louisiana
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches hosted a signing party Wednesday night in a restaurant in the historic downtown district. Dragons standout Ryan Larson signed to go play football for Northwestern State in Louisiana. “Feels great.” He said, “I put on a lot of hard work and it feels like it’s...
kjas.com
Grand Jury meets and hands down indictments
The Jasper County Grand Jury met on Tuesday and after hearing evidence as submitted by District Attorney Anne Pickle and her staff, handed down indictments charging individuals with various crimes. Jimmy Earl Lewis, Jr., 36, of Bronson was charged with four counts of Theft of Property and three counts of...
