Indian Harbour Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox35orlando.com

'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Why does the heater smell like it's burning when you turn it on?

Florida residents will have to turn on their heaters for the first time in a long time as Arctic air brings the coldest temperatures of the season this Christmas weekend. If you smell a burning smell when you turn on the heater, officials explain what that is and if you should be worried.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 63 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Tuesday will be noticeably warmer and that trend will continue across Central Florida into the weekend. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 60s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. We're advising residents to keep tender plants indoors or covered outdoors until temps warm through midweek.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard

A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

NYE fireworks displays in Orlando area: Best spots to watch

LAKE MARY, Fla. - There's no better way than ringing in a new year than watching fireworks light up the sky. Here are some of the best spots to watch the shows and celebrate New Year's Eve in Orlando and across the Central Florida area. LAKE NONA. Fireworks will kick...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Flight cancellations, delays leave thousands stranded

Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports Monday as airlines worked to recover from delays and cancellations from the Christmas blizzard. At Orlando International Airport, nearly 85% of all flights on Monday were either canceled or delayed. Average delay times for both inbound and outbound flights at OIA were around 30 minutes.
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida fastest-growing state based on latest U.S. Census Bureau report

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida was the fastest-growing state from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, with its population increasing by 1.9 percent, according to a report issued Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Florida had an estimated 22,244,823 residents as of July 1, up from 21,828,069 a year earlier....
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

'Major disaster': Death toll rises in western New York after historic blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Blizzard conditions driven by lake-effect snow continued in western New York on Christmas, where officials are calling this the worst winter storm in decades. Several feet of snow effectively buried roads and homes in Erie County, including Watertown, Hamburg and Buffalo, New York. In a tweet Sunday, officials said the Buffalo Airport will be closed until Tuesday because of high winds, snow drifts and low visibility that have made air traffic unsafe.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
fox35orlando.com

'Meals on Wheels' of Seminole County delivers meals, gifts to seniors

SANFORD, Fla. - This Christmas, Seminole County "Meals on Wheels" volunteers brought a little holiday cheer to local seniors. "I am taking gifts and meals to people at home and maybe feeling lonely, today," said volunteer Ann Velez. She has been volunteering for meals on wheels since July. These are her first Christmas deliveries.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Travel chaos at Orlando International Airport

Flights have been delayed or canceled across the county, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. Orlando International Airport was also impacted by the cancellations, a majority of which were owned by Southwest Airlines.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: December 26, 2022

The cod weather continues with patchy frost likely over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King is tracking when the cold air moves out of the Central Florida area.

