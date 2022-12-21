Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's "Surfing Santas" May Be in For a Tough Ride This Christmas EveL. CaneCocoa Beach, FL
Brevard County opens new Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center today; three other Florida centers closedAmarie M.Brevard County, FL
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida man killed after crashing into traffic sign, pole in Osceola County: troopers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Kissimmee man is dead after his car crashed into a traffic sign and a utility pole in Osceola County early Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Osceola Parkway, east of Interstate 4. Troopers said the...
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man, 28, killed while crossing street in Osceola County: FHP
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old Kissimmee man was killed while attempting to cross a street in Osceola County Saturday night, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking across W Irlo Bronson Highway near Old Vineland Road shortly before 10 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV.
fox35orlando.com
'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
fox35orlando.com
Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
fox35orlando.com
Why does the heater smell like it's burning when you turn it on?
Florida residents will have to turn on their heaters for the first time in a long time as Arctic air brings the coldest temperatures of the season this Christmas weekend. If you smell a burning smell when you turn on the heater, officials explain what that is and if you should be worried.
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 63 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Tuesday will be noticeably warmer and that trend will continue across Central Florida into the weekend. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 60s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. We're advising residents to keep tender plants indoors or covered outdoors until temps warm through midweek.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Freezing temperatures create 'ice palace' in Central Florida backyard
A cold blast from a major winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Central Florida on Christmas Eve. Sherry Werner in DeLand shared video with FOX 35 of "ice trees" that she helped create by setting up an oscillating sprinkler to run overnight as temperatures dropped – which turned her backyard into an enchanting ice palace on Christmas Eve!
fox35orlando.com
NYE fireworks displays in Orlando area: Best spots to watch
LAKE MARY, Fla. - There's no better way than ringing in a new year than watching fireworks light up the sky. Here are some of the best spots to watch the shows and celebrate New Year's Eve in Orlando and across the Central Florida area. LAKE NONA. Fireworks will kick...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando VA Medical Center placed on lockdown with large law enforcement presence
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was placed on lockdown on Monday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Several roads leading to the hospital complex located south of Orlando International Airport in the Lake Nona Medical City were closed to traffic. There was...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport flight delays, cancellations leave many passengers stranded
ORLANDO, Fla. - Many travelers flying through Orlando International Airport (OIA) on the day after Christmas have found themselves delayed or in a state of limbo as they sort out their plans after flight cancellations. In Orlando and across the country, thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports on...
fox35orlando.com
Flight cancellations, delays leave thousands stranded
Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports Monday as airlines worked to recover from delays and cancellations from the Christmas blizzard. At Orlando International Airport, nearly 85% of all flights on Monday were either canceled or delayed. Average delay times for both inbound and outbound flights at OIA were around 30 minutes.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida sees one of coldest Christmas days on record; when warmer weather returns
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 48 degrees. The cold air continues on this Christmas Sunday. After another frigid morning, highs will only warm into the 40s for most today with a few spots near 50 along the Space Coast. Clouds will be on the increasing helping to prevent further warming. Another freeze is likely by tonight north of Orlando and away from the coast. Freeze Warnings are in effect again.
fox35orlando.com
Florida fastest-growing state based on latest U.S. Census Bureau report
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida was the fastest-growing state from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, with its population increasing by 1.9 percent, according to a report issued Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Florida had an estimated 22,244,823 residents as of July 1, up from 21,828,069 a year earlier....
fox35orlando.com
'Major disaster': Death toll rises in western New York after historic blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Blizzard conditions driven by lake-effect snow continued in western New York on Christmas, where officials are calling this the worst winter storm in decades. Several feet of snow effectively buried roads and homes in Erie County, including Watertown, Hamburg and Buffalo, New York. In a tweet Sunday, officials said the Buffalo Airport will be closed until Tuesday because of high winds, snow drifts and low visibility that have made air traffic unsafe.
fox35orlando.com
'Meals on Wheels' of Seminole County delivers meals, gifts to seniors
SANFORD, Fla. - This Christmas, Seminole County "Meals on Wheels" volunteers brought a little holiday cheer to local seniors. "I am taking gifts and meals to people at home and maybe feeling lonely, today," said volunteer Ann Velez. She has been volunteering for meals on wheels since July. These are her first Christmas deliveries.
fox35orlando.com
Travel chaos at Orlando International Airport
Flights have been delayed or canceled across the county, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. Orlando International Airport was also impacted by the cancellations, a majority of which were owned by Southwest Airlines.
fox35orlando.com
Special election dates set for seat vacated by Joe Harding who resigned following indictment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis has scheduled a March 7 special primary and a May 16 special election to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, an Ocala Republican who resigned after being indicted on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. DeSantis issued an executive order...
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: December 26, 2022
The cod weather continues with patchy frost likely over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King is tracking when the cold air moves out of the Central Florida area.
fox35orlando.com
Divided appeals court back Florida in dispute with union representing state workers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A divided appeals court has backed the Florida Department of Management Services in a dispute about whether a union representing state workers engaged in unfair labor practices. A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 ruling, overturned a dismissal of the department’s allegations...
Comments / 6