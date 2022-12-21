A woman believed to be in her 80s was found dead after a house fire Christmas night in Deltona, according to deputies. People living near the home that burned down described the woman who lived there as nice, but a hoarder. Many told FOX 35 News the City of Deltona and the Fire Marshal had both been out to the house multiple times before, trying to clear out some of the clutter even as recently as a few months before the fire.

DELTONA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO