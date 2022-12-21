ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Police: 1 hurt in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting. It happened Monday around 1:21 a.m. in the area of Sanoma Village, according to police. One boy was found with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known. This is a developing story.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Grinch': Florida man steals Christmas gifts from Apopka home, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for stealing Christmas gifts from an Apopka home, according to police. Dekevious Burton, 30, was arrested earlier this month on charges of burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, and grand theft. The Apopka Police Department said the incident happened at a home...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Woman found dead in Deltona Christmas house fire was 'hoarder,' neighbors say

A woman believed to be in her 80s was found dead after a house fire Christmas night in Deltona, according to deputies. People living near the home that burned down described the woman who lived there as nice, but a hoarder. Many told FOX 35 News the City of Deltona and the Fire Marshal had both been out to the house multiple times before, trying to clear out some of the clutter even as recently as a few months before the fire.
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida inmate believed to be on drugs dies after attacking detention deputies: officials

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida inmate died at a hospital after attacking detention deputies at a jail in the city of Frostproof, according to officials. Eric Nelson, a registered sex offender with a 26-year criminal history, died at a hospital on Friday after attempting to punch, kick and bite deputies, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, according to FOX 13.
FROSTPROOF, FL
WESH

Fire damages home in Brevard County, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Brevard County on Monday displaced a family. The fire occurred on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Melbourne Beach. According to the fire marshal and Melbourne Beach police, all of the occupants got out safely and no one was hurt.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 1 dead, 4 others injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman died after an Orange County crash Saturday, and four others were injured. Two vehicles crashed around 12:43 a.m. on Goldenrod Road and Fort Jefferson Boulevard. Troopers said a Nissan Altima attempted a left turn onto Fort Jefferson Boulevard...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person died after a crash in Volusia County on Friday. The crash happened at Pioneer Trail and Bridget Street around 10:34 p.m. Troopers said a Porsche 911 was in an eastbound lane on Pioneer Trail when it ran off the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages

A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL

