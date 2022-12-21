Read full article on original website
Orlando police investigate after teen shot overnight in Pine Hills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating after a teen was shot overnight in Pine Hills. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the Sanoma Village near Pine Hills Road and North Lane. Police said they found a teenager in the area at around 1:30 a.m., who...
WESH
Police: 1 hurt in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting. It happened Monday around 1:21 a.m. in the area of Sanoma Village, according to police. One boy was found with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known. This is a developing story.
fox35orlando.com
Florida family mourns death of father killed in multiple hit-and-runs
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida family is still searching for answers six months after losing a loved one to a hit-and-run driver. Levi Edwards won’t be home for the holidays. Christmas Eve marked six months since he was killed in Lake County. The case remains unsolved. "He...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man killed after crashing into traffic sign, pole in Osceola County: troopers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Kissimmee man is dead after his car crashed into a traffic sign and a utility pole in Osceola County early Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Osceola Parkway, east of Interstate 4. Troopers said the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man beat roommate's raccoon with hammer, threatens to kill neighbor with sewing needle: affidavit
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly beat his roommate's pet raccoon and threatened to kill the roommate and a neighbor. Tevin Williams, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated animal cruelty. Deputies with...
Deputies release video of motorcyclists racing, driving recklessly through Orlando streets
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they caught two street racers in the act and took them into custody. The sheriff’s office released several videos of the incidents leading up to the arrests. Deputies said the video shows two motorcyclists racing and driving recklessly through Orlando streets.
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee man, 28, killed while crossing street in Osceola County: FHP
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old Kissimmee man was killed while attempting to cross a street in Osceola County Saturday night, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was walking across W Irlo Bronson Highway near Old Vineland Road shortly before 10 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV.
Driver dies in early morning near I-4 in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early morning single-car crash in Osceola County. The crash happened Monday at around 6:55 a.m. on Osceola Parkway, east of Interstate 4. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Mazda 3 was heading...
fox35orlando.com
'Grinch': Florida man steals Christmas gifts from Apopka home, police say
APOPKA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for stealing Christmas gifts from an Apopka home, according to police. Dekevious Burton, 30, was arrested earlier this month on charges of burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief, and grand theft. The Apopka Police Department said the incident happened at a home...
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead in Deltona Christmas house fire was 'hoarder,' neighbors say
A woman believed to be in her 80s was found dead after a house fire Christmas night in Deltona, according to deputies. People living near the home that burned down described the woman who lived there as nice, but a hoarder. Many told FOX 35 News the City of Deltona and the Fire Marshal had both been out to the house multiple times before, trying to clear out some of the clutter even as recently as a few months before the fire.
fox35orlando.com
Florida inmate believed to be on drugs dies after attacking detention deputies: officials
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida inmate died at a hospital after attacking detention deputies at a jail in the city of Frostproof, according to officials. Eric Nelson, a registered sex offender with a 26-year criminal history, died at a hospital on Friday after attempting to punch, kick and bite deputies, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said, according to FOX 13.
WESH
Fire damages home in Brevard County, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Brevard County on Monday displaced a family. The fire occurred on the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue in Melbourne Beach. According to the fire marshal and Melbourne Beach police, all of the occupants got out safely and no one was hurt.
fox35orlando.com
Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando VA Medical Center placed on lockdown with large law enforcement presence
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was placed on lockdown on Monday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Several roads leading to the hospital complex located south of Orlando International Airport in the Lake Nona Medical City were closed to traffic. There was...
WESH
FHP: 1 dead, 4 others injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman died after an Orange County crash Saturday, and four others were injured. Two vehicles crashed around 12:43 a.m. on Goldenrod Road and Fort Jefferson Boulevard. Troopers said a Nissan Altima attempted a left turn onto Fort Jefferson Boulevard...
click orlando
Sports car goes airborne during crash that killed 1, hurt 1 in Volusia County, troopers say
GLENCOE, Fla. – A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Glencoe, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:34 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Bridget Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating...
WESH
Man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person died after a crash in Volusia County on Friday. The crash happened at Pioneer Trail and Bridget Street around 10:34 p.m. Troopers said a Porsche 911 was in an eastbound lane on Pioneer Trail when it ran off the...
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
Sheriff: Mom who claimed she was assaulted, robbed on I-4 allegedly made up story
After a Florida woman reported that she was assaulted and robbed when she pulled over on Interstate 4 to change her child's diaper, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that story might not be true
4 teens arrested after allegedly shooting at people from car in Plant City
Four teens were arrested after allegedly shooting at people from a car in Plant City and injuring two last Friday, the Plant City Police Department said.
