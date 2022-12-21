Read full article on original website
2 hospitalized in Hays after semi overturns on I-70
ELLIS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Peterbilt semi driven by Shane Slenning, 24, Post Falls, Idaho, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles west of the U.S. 183 exit. The...
KDHE: 41 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 41 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 10 and 16. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Much of northwest Kansas, including Ellis County, remains in the high-incidence category, the KDHE reported. (See map...
Kan. owner airlifted to hospital after motorhome explodes
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in Hoisington. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, crews respond to a metal shop burning with a motor home inside burning also, according to a social media report from the Barton County Fire District #2. The motor home...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 22
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allman, Curtis Everette; 41; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
