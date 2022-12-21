The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) take on the fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) in the Peach Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, on Dec. 31 at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game airs on ESPN from Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia is a comfortable favorite to repeat as champions, but...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO