Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars Lose Sack Leader Dawuane Smoot for Season
Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot will miss the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles in Jacksonville’s 19–3 win vs. the Jets on Thursday night. Smoot confirmed the news on his Instagram account. “I’m disappointed that I won’t be able to finish the season on the field...
Wichita Eagle
Lions Plan to Get Jameson Williams More Targets
The Detroit Lions are down but not out when it comes to their playoff chances. The team missed a major opportunity to climb into the playoff picture when they suffered a 37-23 defeat Saturday at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. Yet, they’re not finished when it comes to postseason hopes.
Wichita Eagle
Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Raiders
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their season alive with an immaculate comeback on the 50th anniversary of the franchise's greatest reception. And on the night they honored the late Franco Harris, they carried heavy hearts toward a victory in an Acrisure Stadium tundra. With near zero-degree temperatures, the Steelers...
Wichita Eagle
Arkansas Needs to See KJ Jefferson Run Less
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's been a season of personal conflict for Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. NFL scouts want to see him settle in more in the pocket and show he can work through progressions so he can prove he can evaluate the field at NFL speed and accuracy. Arkansas...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: D.J. Uiagalelei Commits to Oregon State
A former five-star who had ups and downs at Clemson, D.J. Uiagalelei, has officially committed to Oregon State. "The natural arm talent Uiagalelei possesses is hard to find, but he struggles with many of the important other elements necessary to be an NFL quarterback." Things at Clemson didn't pan out...
Wichita Eagle
Bills at Bengals Next: Chargers Beat Colts on Monday Night Football
Week 16 is officially over, as the Los Angeles Chargers clinched a berth in the AFC playoffs after taking down the Indianapolis Colts 20-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. The NFL now shifts its focus to a Week 17 slate that features a flurry of season-defining matchups for...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Let Play Talk on Game-Winning Drive
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers honored the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception with a memorable comeback of their own. Celebrating the late Franco Harris, Pittsburgh defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at home, in some seriously cold weather, with a game-winning drive by their rookie quarterback. You'd think a 10-play,...
Wichita Eagle
Matt Ryan Demoted by Colts (Again)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan lost his starting job for the second time this season when interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Nick Foles would start against the LA Chargers. Ryan was previously benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in October, and Ryan was inactive for Ehlinger's two starts while he...
Wichita Eagle
Arch Manning Redshirt? Not So Fast Says Longhorns Coach Sark
With the signature of Arch Manning, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Texas Longhorns next season will be - how soon will the NFL legacy see the field?. Putting the insanely unfair hype being placed on Manning aside, he is the top quarterback in the country for a reason.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels Returning to LSU
After experiencing his best collegiate year, Jayden Daniels has decided to run it back with the Tigers. "Daniels is an athletic quarterback with a quick load and release but has accuracy issues and inconsistencies in his throwing motion." Daniels won the job over the summer at LSU, and after a...
Wichita Eagle
Cardinals’ Budda Baker Out With Fractured Shoulder, Per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals will play out the final two weeks of the season without star Budda Baker after the Pro Bowl safety suffered a season-ending injury against the Buccaneers on Christmas Day. Baker sustained a fractured shoulder during Arizona’s 19-16 overtime home loss...
Wichita Eagle
Meet the Chiefs’ latest touchdown-reception machine: running back Jerick McKinnon
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon came into this season with just seven touchdown receptions in his first five NFL campaigns, and no more than two in any one year. Well, McKinnon recorded his sixth touchdown reception of the season on Saturday in the Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Set Unique Record in Win vs. Bears
For the Buffalo Bills, it's been a season defined by an "any day of the week" mentality. But the team has taken this a bit too literally. After a 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, the Bills became the first team since the 1962 Boston Patriots to win six non-Sunday games in a single season. Buffalo is now 6-0 in non-Sunday games this season and 6-3 in games played on Sunday.
Wichita Eagle
Texans Aiming For Winning Record vs. AFC South
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have not had much success this season. They have two wins, and each came against their rivals from the AFC South following Saturday's 19-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans. The Texans are 2-1-1 against the AFC South, and Lovie Smith is hoping Houston can...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins-Packers Week 16 Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-7 on the season when they lost, 26-20, against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the matchup, we offered our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines, and now it's time to revisit those to see how they played out:
Wichita Eagle
Jaycee Horn to Have Surgery on Broken Wrist
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is scheduled to have surgery on his wrist on Tuesday, interim head coach Steve Wilks told the media Monday afternoon. Horn broke his wrist during the win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Despite the wrist being broken, there is no update as to whether...
Wichita Eagle
Bills at Bengals Odds: Who’s Favored in ‘Game of the Year’?
The Buffalo Bills have clinched their fourth playoff appearance in a row and a third-straight AFC East division title in back-to-back weeks, with wins over the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears. After beating the Bears 35-13, extending their winning streak to five games, the Bills are now preparing for...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Can Break NFL Record Today
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a chance to etch his name into the NFL record books during Saturday’s game against the Seahawks. After completing his final 20 pass attempts in last weekend’s win against the Texans, Mahomes needs just six more straight completions to break the league’s all-time consecutive completion mark.
Wichita Eagle
Tua Back in Concussion Protocol
Coming off his worst performance of the 2022 season, things got worse for Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa when he was placed in the concussion protocol. Head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the information during his weekly day-after-the-game media session Monday, indicated he found out earlier in the day after Tagovailoa exhibited some symptoms.
Wichita Eagle
4 Things to Watch: Steelers Star Rookie Could Shine Against Raiders
It's been a tough week for Pittsburgh Steelers nation as everyone is mourning the loss of the late great Franco Harris. Pittsburgh is planning to retire Harris' jersey at halftime of the game in Week 16, but it's going to be an emotional day all around the city due to this week's unfortunate events.
Comments / 0