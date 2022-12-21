Read full article on original website
Denise Kichura
3d ago
Prisoners need to be taken seriously when complaining of shortness of breath and chest pain
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
webcenterfairbanks.com
The State of Alaska moves forward with settlement agreements from pharmaceutical companies and distributors
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In 2021 alone, Alaska lost 253 people to overdose. Of the 253, 196 of those deaths were opioid-related. That’s according to a Press release sent out by the State of Alaska Department of Law earlier this week. A link to those slides is here. To...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alaska
Alaska is the largest state in the United States, yet it has the third smallest population. One-half of Alaska’s approximately 750,000 residents live in or near Anchorage. And a further large percentage live in Juneau, the capital city. While formerly occupied by Native Americans for thousands of years, Alaska was long held by Russia. In fact, the land that would eventually become the state wasn’t sold to the United States government until 1867. In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state admitted to the United States. The state is well known for its harsh climate, but, just where is the coldest place in Alaska?
alaskapublic.org
Dramatic decline in teen smoking largely offset by boom in e-cigarette use, state report says
Alaska teens have largely ditched cigarettes over the past two decades, but they have substituted that unhealthy habit with another: vaping. About a quarter of surveyed high schoolers reported using electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days, according to the Alaska Tobacco Facts Update, released last week by the Alaska Department of Health. The national rate of teen e-cigarette use, also known as vaping, is even higher, at 33%, the report said.
kdll.org
Highway crashes claim three lives Wednesday
Three people were killed and three more were injured in two separate highway car accidents in Clam Gulch and Portage Wednesday. Alaska State Troopers said they were notified of the crash in Clam Gulch, near mile post 119.5 of the Sterling Highway, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said 40-year-old Brandon Ihde, of Kenai, was traveling southbound when his van crossed the center-line and hit a pickup truck head-on. Ihde and the driver of the truck, 61-year-old Ane Mane, of Homer, were both declared dead at the scene.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly investigates after municipal manager fired
The plaintiff’s side set out to prove two things; that Eastman is a member of the Oath Keepers organization, and that the group attempted to overthrow the United States government during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to a community alert sent out by Anchorage police,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Federal Court indictments
TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
'Twas a couple of nights before Christmas and I thought it would be fun to compare. I think Santa Claus is going to be in for a shock when he and his reindeer cross the border into North Dakota on Christmas Eve because it's colder than a dead witches...well, you get the idea.
newsfromthestates.com
Fishery disaster aid and nearly $500 million worth of Alaska projects included in omnibus budget bill
A red king crab is seen in the water at Kodiak in 2005. The collapse of the red king crab fishery in Bristol Bay was one of the Alaska events that prompted a series of official fishery diaster declarations last week -- and Congressional approval of $300 million in aid. (Photo by David Csepp/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
alaskasnewssource.com
Delay on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion ends
Statewide slowdown in social services bring angst, not cheer, during holiday season. Families across Alaska reported experiencing significant delays in receiving state benefits and assistance over the last few months from SNAP to childcare support. Bean's Café passes out meals to those in need. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bean’s...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Police outstanding warrants list for Dec. 23, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Dec. 23, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 22 December 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Co-Ho-Ho! Tear the wrapping away and find Robert Woolsey’s present: a report about a forum on the Future of Fishing, plus Kirsten “Santa” Dobroth from KMXT has two for your stocking: a story on declarations of fish disasters, and one about a plea for precious flotsam.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ousted Anchorage municipal manager says termination was ‘retaliation’
Before both sides rested their case, David Eastman took the stand one last time answering “no” to direct questions about his desire to see or aid an overthrow of the government. Anchorage residents demand solution to homeless problem, but who’s responsible?. Updated: 5 hours ago. The situation...
Man accused of killing 4 people in New Mexico sentenced in other murder trial
The man charged with killing four people and leaving their bodies at the Sunport last year has been sentenced to prison. However, the sentence is for a different crime.
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program after issues getting kids to correct bus stops
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said this week that it plans to return to a practice typically reserved for the start of the school year after the second incident involving a young student and mistaken bus route in the span of about a week. “One instance of...
Courthouse News Service
Accidental death in Alaska arrest
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal court in Alaska allowed a daughter’s excessive force and Fourth Amendment claims to proceed against Anchorage after its SWAT team deployed chemical agents to drive her father, who had stopped taking his medicine for bipolar disorder and manic depression, from the house so he could be taken to a psychiatric institute. The unarmed man instead went into the crawlspace where he either drowned or died of hypothermia.
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in deady crash on Seward Highway near Portage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have identified the victim in a deadly crash that shut the Seward Highway down for hours on Wednesday. According to a community alert sent out by Anchorage police, the Seward Highway was closed near mile 78, near where the construction on the Placer River bridge is taking place. The highway was closed after the crash at 2:19 p.m. Police issued an updated community alert at 10:04 p.m. that all lanes of the Seward Highway had reopened.
kdll.org
Flu cases still up statewide
Cases of influenza are up in Alaska this month — an earlier-than-usual start to flu season. But Alaska’s case rate is lagging behind the rest of the country and might be peaking, according to a Wednesday update from the Alaska Department of Health. Flu cases in Alaska typically...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage school busing protocols under scrutiny after 6-year-old was left at wrong stop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the Anchorage School District grapples with closing a multimillion-dollar budget gap, it has spent much of its time working on major issues with transportation: the school year started with a shortage of drivers; weather and road conditions became part of the reasoning behind multiple inclement weather days, which kept kids from school beyond the amount allotted for this year; and now, the district is facing issues with its end-of-route protocol, which last week left a 6-year-old boy wandering the streets of Eagle River and its featured high traffic and snow berms.
