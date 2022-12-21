Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Cold Today, ‘Warm’ Tomorrow
One more cold day, then warming. Temperatures in eastern KELOLAND will stay in the single digits and low teens for highs today, but western South Dakota will warm to the 30s and 40s. With winds of 10-20 mph, wind chills will stay in the minus teens and minus 20s. Lows...
KELOLAND TV
Christmas Day Snow and Wind
Another clipper will move in from the northwest to bring snow and strong wind. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect today for much of KELOLAND due to snow and blowing snow. We’re already seeing signs of snow in northern KELOLAND this morning. There’s even a period or two for...
KELOLAND TV
Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16
Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
KELOLAND TV
Clipper system/winds exit overnight; Warming begins Tuesday: Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, December 25
A fast-moving clipper system is plowing through KELOLAND from NW to SE, bringing a light mix of rain and snow with strong winds. There have been some travel issues reported in open areas. Sioux Falls airport had an inch by 2 pm. Snowfall amounts through tonight should not be too significant, a couple inches. But we could get some 3” totals in NE South Dakota through SW Minnesota – as I often say, near the wind turbines is where the locally heavier amounts would be expected. A brisk NW wind will likely blow around those snowflakes.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday night snow, then warming for end of 2022: Storm Center PM Update – Saturday, December 24
Weather conditions – and travel conditions – have improved as we have moved into Christmas weekend. The blizzard warning have all ended as the blowing snow has diminished. Wind Chill advisories remain in place, because although the winds are lighter, the air is bitterly cold. Air temperatures will remain below zero except for the SW part of South Dakota. Sioux Falls actually warmed above zero for the first time since Wednesday afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
Quiet Christmas Eve; Christmas Day Snow For Some
Conditions will slowly improve throughout the day. While we still have northwest wind gusts of over 30 mph in eastern KELOLAND, winds will slowly die down as we go through the day. In the meantime, the strong winds will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities for the morning.
KELOLAND TV
Safety tips for ice fishing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s frigid cold temperatures might have some people thinking about ice — how thick is it, and is it ready for fishing?. Since November, Todd Heitkamp at Dakota Angler has seen quite a few people coming in and gearing up for ice fishing season.
KELOLAND TV
EYE ON KELOLAND: A new chapter for old farmhouses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s the end of an era for a local photographer who’s been preserving pieces of farm history for a decade. This is the last year Abby Bischoff will be producing her Abandoned South Dakota calendar highlighting abandoned farm sites across the state. Abby...
KELOLAND TV
Pheasant season off to strong start in 2022
Few if any people in South Dakota will argue that the state’s vaunted pheasant hunting industry in 2022 is as strong as in the past. Compared to prior decades, the slow and steady declines are apparent in both license sales and bird numbers and, to some extent, how out-of-state visitors who pump millions into the East River economy plan their trips.
KELOLAND TV
Seasonal shopping continues in SD, store reps say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From Sioux Falls to Aberdeen, people may be exchanging holiday gifts, but others are still shopping. “A lot of people postponed Christmas until New Year’s weekend,” said Alissa Battest, the daughter of the owners of the Hitch’n Post Western Wear in Aberdeen.
KELOLAND TV
Spinach mix, micro greens sold in 7 states recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wegmans Food Markets is recalling products with micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because of possible salmonella contamination. The Food and Drug Administration said that salmonella can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or [older] people, and others with weakened immune systems.”
KELOLAND TV
7 inmates’ sentences commuted by Noem
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem, on Saturday, granted seven commutations for seven individuals incarcerated by the South Dakota Department of Corrections. According to a press release, the individuals had their sentences commuted to parole for the remainder of their terms. The seven individuals receiving commuted sentences are...
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, December 26, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or winter weather conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Shapiro’s big win is a high note amid antisemitism surge
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Shapiro will be taking office as Pennsylvania’s next governor in January after running a campaign in which he spoke early and often about his Jewish religious heritage. At a time of rising concern about overt expressions of antisemitism, some observers are seeing a bright...
