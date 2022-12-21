A fast-moving clipper system is plowing through KELOLAND from NW to SE, bringing a light mix of rain and snow with strong winds. There have been some travel issues reported in open areas. Sioux Falls airport had an inch by 2 pm. Snowfall amounts through tonight should not be too significant, a couple inches. But we could get some 3” totals in NE South Dakota through SW Minnesota – as I often say, near the wind turbines is where the locally heavier amounts would be expected. A brisk NW wind will likely blow around those snowflakes.

