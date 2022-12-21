ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

fox13news.com

Cold shelters open for fourth night in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - Cold shelters are open for the fourth night in a row across the Tampa Bay area. Local organizations and volunteers have been working through the holiday to make sure no one gets left out in the cold. "I know that there’s a lot of people that need...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

'No words': Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrush painted shell

ODESSA, Fla. - A Florida wildlife sanctuary is caring for a gopher tortoise that was recently found with its shell illegally airbrushed by an unknown person. "Sometimes honestly, we have NO WORDS for what people do to animals for their entertainment," Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife wrote on Facebook. The...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

2023 could be year downtown Clearwater begins long awaited transformation

Talk about the redevelopment of downtown Clearwater is finally moving past the chatter. After decades of discussion about redeveloping downtown Clearwater, the city has made major headway in recent months that, if all goes well, should turn all that talk into action. Since the start of fall, voters have approved...
CLEARWATER, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Homes for the holidays: Pet Alliance nears capacity as holiday season pet adoptions dip

SANFORD, Fla. — Pets up for adoption at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando are running out of time to find a home for the holidays. Shelter officials said due to increasing costs on everything from food to housing, there’s been a decrease in the number of animals adopted from the shelter this holiday season. That’s causing the shelter to operate near capacity.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Florida deputies searching for missing endangered elderly woman

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered elderly woman after she was last seen early Monday morning. According to officials, Wanda Mercer, 77, was last seen around 6 a.m. in the Bea Ct. area of Land O’ Lakes. Mercer is described as 5 feet 3 […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

ZooTampa animals warm, bundled up for cold temperatures

TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures dropping, most of the animals at ZooTampa will have places to warm up. "The minute we hear about cold weather, we've already checked our heaters to make sure they are working," Jason Green, ZooTampa's senior director of animal care, said. Green said when temperatures drop...
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

