Cold shelters open for fourth night in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - Cold shelters are open for the fourth night in a row across the Tampa Bay area. Local organizations and volunteers have been working through the holiday to make sure no one gets left out in the cold. "I know that there’s a lot of people that need...
Florida Pet Store To Pay Over $200,000 After Allegations Of Selling Sick, Dying Puppies
Monetary relief has been secured for consumers who were reportedly deceived by a Florida pet store that sold sick or dying puppies. A consumer protection investigation against Hoof’s Pets, Inc., doing business as Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, revealed consumer complaints alleging Petland
TECO's Manatee Viewing Center is a popular destination for sea cows and tourists alike
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - When the weather turns cold, manatees head for warm water. The Tampa Electric Company's Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach provides plenty of that warmth, making it a popular destination for the sea cows. On the day after Christmas, it was also a popular destination...
‘A blessing’: Homeless Tampa Bay families get a Christmas to remember
The Weeks family spent their morning opening up presents under the Christmas tree
Volunteers make sure hundreds of Pinellas County seniors spend Christmas with gifts
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Pinellas County-based organization "Silver Santas" delivered 1,254 gift bags to 40 different senior living facilities on Christmas Day. "It’s above and beyond what I ever expected. I didn’t expect anything," said Cynthia "CC" Casterella, a resident at Grand Villa Senior Living in Clearwater. The Silver...
Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
'No words': Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrush painted shell
ODESSA, Fla. - A Florida wildlife sanctuary is caring for a gopher tortoise that was recently found with its shell illegally airbrushed by an unknown person. "Sometimes honestly, we have NO WORDS for what people do to animals for their entertainment," Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife wrote on Facebook. The...
Safety Harbor community mourns loss of well-known restaurant owner
Business owners are raising money to donate to the Kinney family following the unexpected death of Whistle Top Grill and Bar owner Louis Kinney.
$41M lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix on Christmas Eve
A $41 million lottery ticket was sold at a Florida Publix on Christmas Eve, according to the Florida Lottery's website.
Thousands of bags pile up in Tampa International Airport's baggage claim after Christmas weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - It's not just travelers who were stranded because of the winter storm that hit a good portion of the US. Thousands of bags have piled up at Tampa International Airport, waiting for their owners to claim them. The bags in the red section of TPA's baggage claim...
2023 could be year downtown Clearwater begins long awaited transformation
Talk about the redevelopment of downtown Clearwater is finally moving past the chatter. After decades of discussion about redeveloping downtown Clearwater, the city has made major headway in recent months that, if all goes well, should turn all that talk into action. Since the start of fall, voters have approved...
Homes for the holidays: Pet Alliance nears capacity as holiday season pet adoptions dip
SANFORD, Fla. — Pets up for adoption at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando are running out of time to find a home for the holidays. Shelter officials said due to increasing costs on everything from food to housing, there’s been a decrease in the number of animals adopted from the shelter this holiday season. That’s causing the shelter to operate near capacity.
Florida deputies searching for missing endangered elderly woman
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered elderly woman after she was last seen early Monday morning. According to officials, Wanda Mercer, 77, was last seen around 6 a.m. in the Bea Ct. area of Land O’ Lakes. Mercer is described as 5 feet 3 […]
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Christmas & New Year’s Holidays
TAMPA, Fla. – A new collection schedule is now available for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In observance of Christmas Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, City
Four strangers drive to Cleveland from Tampa after their canceled flight
'Twas the (travel) nightmare before Christmas. With all the canceled flights lighting up the flight status monitors at Tampa International Airport like a tree, four strangers decided to take matters into their own hands.
Pasco County deputies searching for missing endangered man
The Pasco County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing endangered man after he was last seen on Sunday afternoon.
ZooTampa animals warm, bundled up for cold temperatures
TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures dropping, most of the animals at ZooTampa will have places to warm up. "The minute we hear about cold weather, we've already checked our heaters to make sure they are working," Jason Green, ZooTampa's senior director of animal care, said. Green said when temperatures drop...
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
