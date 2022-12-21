ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lead Management Software That Can Drive Sales Processes

Lead management is crucial for your growth. In the modern world of automation, lead management software helps all businesses drive their prospects effectively from the initial brand awareness phase to the final stage of sales closure. Prospects, buyers, customers, and opportunities are a few names given to a lead. A...
GoodFirms Unlocks the Best Task Management Software with Rich Features

GoodFirms, the globally renowned research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently announced the latest list of the best task management software. The identified task management platforms make it easy for organizations to prioritize tasks, share updates, and organize and manage everything from a single dashboard. Best Task Management Software at GoodFirms:
Salestable’s Sales Readiness Platform Wants to Help Enable Founder-Led Sales

A new and refreshing way to help SMB leaders scale their sales and reduce the ramp time. Salestable helps your company to sell with confidence. The San Ramon, California-based company, has unveiled its AI-powered, cloud-based sales readiness platform designed to aid founder-led sales teams. The platform, is the first of its kind, helping founders recruit, train and track the activity of their sales teams. This innovative tool is set to revolutionize the way sales teams are managed and supported.”
InflowCX Completes Integration of Cozera’s Id-Go Authentication Service With the Nice Cxone Platform

Integration of Cozera’s id-go authentication service with the Nice CXOne platform enables verification of caller identities before call agents answer calls. Cozera announced that their partner InflowCX completed integration of Cozera’s id-go authentication service with the Nice CXOne platform to enable pre-verification of caller identities before call agents answer calls.
SalesTechStar Interview with Joe Dillon, Executive Vice President of Sales at Baffle

Tightly integrated salestech processes and systems are both crucial to an overall sales cycle: Joe Dillon, Executive Vice President of Sales at Baffle shares his pointers in this Q&A:. _________. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Joe, tell us about your technology sales journey and more about your current role at...
Pensa Launches Retail Shelf Facings Optimization Solution

Industry-first offering boosts brand sales through data-driven facings elasticity analysis. Pensa Systems, a leading innovator in automated retail shelf intelligence, today announced the launch of its facings optimization solution that will help Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands grow revenue through improved retail shelf facings optimization. The term “shelf facings” refers...

