Last week Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. (D-La.) voted to keep the government functioning and pass the 2023 omnibus government funding package, a budget that reflects American values of defending democracy, building safer communities, and lowering costs for the American people. It includes many important wins for the people of Louisiana, including over $35 million of investments into 14 community funding projects that Congressman Carter successfully secured for the state’s Second Congressional District.

DONALDSONVILLE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO