Memphis, TN

Woman set fire to home, resisted arrest, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home and resisting arrest.

On Dec. 20, Memphis Police responded to 232 Fairway Ave., where they saw a woman starting a fire near the front window of the property.

She was identified as Latonya Parks, according to an affidavit.

When they approached, Parks walked off and had to be forcibly arrested.

A man told police Parks had been staying at the home but had to be put out after creating a disturbance, records show.

She then allegedly vandalized the front window and set the home on fire.

Fire investigators arrived and advised to charge Parks.

She was treated for minor injuries, police said.

While she was being taken into custody, she refused to give officers her hands and clinched her fists.

She was combative and told police ‘no’ after being told to put her hands behind her back, records show.

She’s charged with aggravated arson, resisting official detention, and emergency detention.

