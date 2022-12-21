ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MiraVista employees donating warm clothes to the homeless

By Sy Becker, Emma McCorkindale
 5 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gift of Warmth drive at Friends of Homeless ends on Wednesday with the donation of winter clothing from MiraVista.

MiraVista receives joy from DeBerry Elementary School students

MiraVista employees have donated hundreds of mittens, hats, socks and other winter clothing through the organization’s Gift of Warmth drive for Clinical and Support Options Friends of the Homeless (FOH).

Their persistence tapping into the generousity of so many people in the Pioneer Valley is much appreciated. Representative from Friends of the Homeless were deeply moved by the amount of clothing the employees at MiraVista had managed to receive from donors.

“Anytime you face homelessness, and if you are underdressed, that’s one more sort of challenge that you’re facing. So if we can provide people with fresh warm clothing, it goes a long way, it helps,” said Geoffrey Oldmixon from Friends of the Homeless.

Friends of the Homeless is a program that provides a warm bed and hot showers to more than 1,000 people each year, and also assigns case workers to each guest, according to their website . Case workers help guests find work and permanent homes, navigate state and federal assistance programs, and access behavioral and mental health supports.

FOH provides overnight shelter as well for men and women over 18 in their Worthington Street campus in Springfield. They also provide three community meals each day for anyone that needs food.

The MiraVista clothing collection drive for those in need has been one of many such campaigns this holiday season, to make certain that no one in western Massachusetts lacks warm clothing this winter.





