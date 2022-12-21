Two warming stations to open in Bartlesville through Christmas

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Ascension St. John Jane Phillips will open two warming stations ahead of the arctic weather moving into Oklahoma. In addition to shelter, food, clothing, and hygiene kits will be provided.

Locations and contact information for these warming stations are listed below.

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips and B the Light

Nipper Building (JP West Campus)

219 NW Virginia Avenue

Bartlesville, OK

Hours of Operation: 24/7

Wednesday, December 21 - 5:00 p.m. to December 25 - 12:00 p.m.

Disciples Christian Church

5800 Douglas Lane

Bartlesville, OK

Wednesday, December 21 - 12:00 p.m. to December 25 - 12:00 p.m.

(918) 333-1372

*Arrangements can be made for pets.

People who need transportation to a warming station can contact Bartlesville Police Department dispatch 918-338-4001.

