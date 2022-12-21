Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
German Companies Plan to Invest More in Africa in 2023
BERLIN (Reuters) - German companies want to boost their activities in Africa next year, especially in areas such as green hydrogen and liquefied natural gas, with 43% planning to increase investment in the continent, a survey seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed. The poll of members of the German-African Business...
Niger Reports Severe Bird Flu Among Poultry, Says WOAH
PARIS (Reuters) - Niger has reported the highly contagious H5N1 strain of avian influenza, or bird flu, among poultry in a village in the south of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday. The outbreak in the south of the Tahoua region killed most...
United Airlines Assessing Demand Before Adding Flights to China
(Reuters) - U.S. carrier United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is currently evaluating the market demand and operating environment to determine when to resume additional flight operations to mainland China. China will stop requiring inbound travelers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission (NHC)...
India Inspects Drug Factories as Gambia Controversy Lingers
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's pharmaceuticals regulator has begun inspecting some drug factories across the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as it tries to ensure high standards after an Indian company's cough and cold syrups were linked to deaths in Gambia. India is known as the "pharmacy of the...
