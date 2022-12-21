ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Grant Reddick Signs with UCF

By Brian Smith
 5 days ago

UCF Knights sign kicker Grant Reddick.

One of the most important aspects of the world of college football would be finding a place kicker that can connect during crucial moments.

From just down the road at Orlando (Fla.) Boone, head coach Gus Malzahn and his Knights are now with kicker Grant Reddick .

He grew up a UCF fan and has developed into one of the nation's best. He could have went to many other programs but wanted to stay in Orlando and be a hometown hero.

Here's a little bit about the background with Reddick from an earlier article:

"Unlike many kickers, Reddick will head to UCF as a full-scholarship player. He is rated as the No. 1 kicker/punter in the nation according to Kohl’s Professional Camps , a camp setting devoted to evaluating and helping young kickers and punters become the best they can be."

