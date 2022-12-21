ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

N.C. All-Star TE Jayvontay Conner Makes it Official with Ole Miss Football

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLEv1_0jpyGx9q00

Rebel football signs intriguing North Carolina tight end talent Wednesday

Amid the height of the Lane Kiffin rumors surrounding the then-vacant Auburn head coaching job, many Ole Miss football recruiters weren't worried.

And then there was Jayvontay Conner. Not only was the longtime verbal commitment to the program not worried about potentially losing his college head coach, he told the world he would sign with Ole Miss anyway.

It's safe to say a level of fandom from the Oxford community grew surrounding the Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth grew that day. Weeks later, Conner followed through -- even though Kiffin stayed put -- with that signature on a National Letter of Intent to the University of Mississippi.

The program originally won out over a group of finalists including South Carolina, Florida State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Maryland and UCF.

Formerly of Opelika (Ala.) High School before an upperclassman transfer to the Tar Heel State, Conner played prep ball with 2022 Rebel freshman Jarell Stinson at one of Alabama's most storied programs.

Conner, who was back in Oxford two weekends before the Early Signing Period began, also participated in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas following his senior season.

Conner brings a modern angle of the tight end position to Oxford. Learn more of his athletic ability and more in this TGR scouting report .

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring

A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
RIDGELAND, MS
WREG

Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in DeSoto Co.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in DeSoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Woman shot and killed in Tippah County

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman was fatally shot Friday morning in Tippah County and a suspect is in custody. Tippah County Sheriff Karl Gaillard said the incident happened at approximately 10:30 in the Ball Hill community. He said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic altercation. He...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians asked to reduce natural gas use

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with CenterPoint Energy are encouraging to Mississippians to conserve their natural gas amid freezing temperatures. Company leaders said they’re experiencing record natural gas usage as the arctic cold front impacts the state. “In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Murder suspect arrested in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a Rienzi man in connection to a fatal shooting in Prentiss County. According to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar, the incident happened the night of Dec. 22 at a home on County Road 8315. Prentiss County Coroner Greg Sparks identified the victim as 55-year-old...
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

A Merry Cold Christmas in Store

After experiencing wind chill advisories and hard freeze warnings for most of our area as we went throughout our Saturday, conditions will continue to be below average for Christmas. We saw the coldest air in nearly five years move into our area over the past couple days and we will gradually start to warm up into next week.
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Christmas Eve Service On Oxford’s Square

Community Church in Oxford will hold its annual Christmas Eve service on the steps of City Hall at 5 p.m. today. “It’s Christmas Eve in one of the most beautiful towns in America.” said Fish Robinson, lead pastor of Community Church of Oxford. “We have been doing this...
OXFORD, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy