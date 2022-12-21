N.C. All-Star TE Jayvontay Conner Makes it Official with Ole Miss Football

Rebel football signs intriguing North Carolina tight end talent Wednesday

Amid the height of the Lane Kiffin rumors surrounding the then-vacant Auburn head coaching job, many Ole Miss football recruiters weren't worried.

And then there was Jayvontay Conner. Not only was the longtime verbal commitment to the program not worried about potentially losing his college head coach, he told the world he would sign with Ole Miss anyway.

It's safe to say a level of fandom from the Oxford community grew surrounding the Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth grew that day. Weeks later, Conner followed through -- even though Kiffin stayed put -- with that signature on a National Letter of Intent to the University of Mississippi.

The program originally won out over a group of finalists including South Carolina, Florida State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Maryland and UCF.

Formerly of Opelika (Ala.) High School before an upperclassman transfer to the Tar Heel State, Conner played prep ball with 2022 Rebel freshman Jarell Stinson at one of Alabama's most storied programs.

Conner, who was back in Oxford two weekends before the Early Signing Period began, also participated in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas following his senior season.

Conner brings a modern angle of the tight end position to Oxford. Learn more of his athletic ability and more in this TGR scouting report .

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here