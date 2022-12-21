Car smashes into Lawrence duplex, causes power outage
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Several people are without power on Tuesday night after a car crashed into a duplex in Lawrence.
The Lawrence Police Department reports that a car hit a residence near the intersection of 16th St. and Haskell Ave. shortly before 9 p.m. While no one was seriously injured, at least three families are without power due to the crash.
Repair crews are currently on scene but say that it could be some time before the power is fixed. Local residents are advised to avoid the area at this time as police investigate the crash.
