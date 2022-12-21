ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Man in custody after prompting a SWAT situation in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department and Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita near Tierra Este in far east El Paso. Officers initially responded to a family assault in progress at 12:30 a.m., according to police. The...
NMSU wins 24-19 vs Bowling Green at the Quick Lane Bowl

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University won at the Quick Lane Bowl 24-19 in Detroit vs Bowling Green on Monday. NMSU football fans at The Game Sports Bar and Grill went crazy and cheered loudly as the team took the win. The game was held at...
