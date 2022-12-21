Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
How old is Hubie Brown? Get to know the NBA Hall of Fame coach, ESPN commentator
If you're tuning into the Lakers and Mavericks game on Christmas Day, you'll hear a familiar voice on the broadcast. NBA Hall of Famer Hubie Brown is on the call alongside David Pasch for the game televised on ABC and ESPN. Brown has called numerous big games dating back to...
Herrington: Something has struck at the core of the Grizzlies
The Grizzlies played as if their noisy, high-profile loss to Golden State had knocked the wind from them, and they were able to catch their breath only fleetingly.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is LeBron James playing today? Time, TV channel, live streams for Lakers vs. Mavericks Christmas NBA game 2022
LeBron James and the Lakers travel to Dallas on Christmas Day for a showdown with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The Lakers star will be taking the floor on Christmas Day for a record 17th time, moving ahead of Kobe Bryant in the all-time appearances list as he looks to add to his already impressive Christmas Day records as the NBA's all-time leader in points, field goals and 3-pointers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why do the Knicks always play on Christmas Day? New York has long history with NBA's holiday schedule
The NBA is back with another full slate of Christmas Day games — and yes, the Knicks are once again part of the holiday tradition. New York will host Philadelphia at Madison Square Garden, kicking off a Christmas Day that will feature four other games. The Knicks have been a staple of the league's Dec. 25 schedule for decades, and they have been part of some of the most memorable games on that date.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time are the Christmas NBA games today? Schedule, channels, streaming for Sunday's matchups
The NBA on Christmas Day is an annual tradition and one of the marquee days of the regular season. This year is no different, as the NBA's Christmas Day slate is complete with five must-see matchups featuring some of the game's biggest stars and the league's most exciting rivalries. Among...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Nuggets vs. Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NBA Christmas game
The Suns travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets in the NBA's Christmas Day finale. The Christmas Day showdown will be the first meeting between these two teams this season, headlined by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who is leading his team in points, rebounds and assists, while six other Nuggets players are averaging double-digit points.
ng-sportingnews.com
Warriors vs. Grizzlies rivalry, explained: How Ja Morant tweet and Draymond Green trash talk led to 2022 Christmas Day game
Ja Morant and Draymond Green got what they wanted. One of the five games on this season's star-studded Christmas Day slate is a postseason rematch between the Grizzlies and Warriors. The two teams met in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in six...
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA Christmas Day records: All-time stat leaders for points, games, assists, rebounds and more
In addition to the regular season and playoffs, the NBA tracks Christmas Day records. It makes sense considering Christmas has long been one of the biggest days on the NBA calendar. The league started playing games on Christmas Day in 1947. The 2022-23 season will mark the 75th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day.
Comments / 1