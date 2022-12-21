Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Is LeBron James playing today? Time, TV channel, live streams for Lakers vs. Mavericks Christmas NBA game 2022
LeBron James and the Lakers travel to Dallas on Christmas Day for a showdown with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The Lakers star will be taking the floor on Christmas Day for a record 17th time, moving ahead of Kobe Bryant in the all-time appearances list as he looks to add to his already impressive Christmas Day records as the NBA's all-time leader in points, field goals and 3-pointers.
ng-sportingnews.com
How old is Hubie Brown? Get to know the NBA Hall of Fame coach, ESPN commentator
If you're tuning into the Lakers and Mavericks game on Christmas Day, you'll hear a familiar voice on the broadcast. NBA Hall of Famer Hubie Brown is on the call alongside David Pasch for the game televised on ABC and ESPN. Brown has called numerous big games dating back to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why do the Knicks always play on Christmas Day? New York has long history with NBA's holiday schedule
The NBA is back with another full slate of Christmas Day games — and yes, the Knicks are once again part of the holiday tradition. New York will host Philadelphia at Madison Square Garden, kicking off a Christmas Day that will feature four other games. The Knicks have been a staple of the league's Dec. 25 schedule for decades, and they have been part of some of the most memorable games on that date.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Nuggets vs. Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NBA Christmas game
The Suns travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets in the NBA's Christmas Day finale. The Christmas Day showdown will be the first meeting between these two teams this season, headlined by MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who is leading his team in points, rebounds and assists, while six other Nuggets players are averaging double-digit points.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Christmas NBA games 2022: TV channels, live streams, start times and more
Once again, some of the NBA's biggest stars and teams will take center stage on the holiday. There will be five games in total, starting at noon on the East Coast and ending after midnight on one of the biggest days on the NBA calendar. Among the stars who will...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time are the Christmas NBA games today? Schedule, channels, streaming for Sunday's matchups
The NBA on Christmas Day is an annual tradition and one of the marquee days of the regular season. This year is no different, as the NBA's Christmas Day slate is complete with five must-see matchups featuring some of the game's biggest stars and the league's most exciting rivalries. Among...
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan: Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki weighs in on GOAT debate
The Mavericks' GOAT has given his take on the NBA's GOAT debate. On Christmas Day, Dirk Nowitzki was further immortalized in Mavericks' lore with an impressive statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Inside the American Airlines Center, Nowitzki's Mavs were set to take the floor against LeBron James and the Lakers. While meeting with reporters pregame, Nowitzki was asked about his latest honor among other topics, which also included James' place in NBA history.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic After Historic 60-Point Triple-Double: How 'Bout Them Cowboys?!
Dallas' MVP-candidate star Luka Doncic celebrated his historic achievement with some good-natured needling of former teammate and Eagles fan, Jalen Brunson.
ng-sportingnews.com
Warriors vs. Grizzlies rivalry, explained: How Ja Morant tweet and Draymond Green trash talk led to 2022 Christmas Day game
Ja Morant and Draymond Green got what they wanted. One of the five games on this season's star-studded Christmas Day slate is a postseason rematch between the Grizzlies and Warriors. The two teams met in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies in six...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Devin Booker out? Groin injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Suns star
Devin Booker returned from an injury, only to be quickly sidelined again. His attempt to return to the floor was short-lived. After playing in 26 straight games to start the season, Booker missed two games with hamstring tightness. He returned for two games, one of which saw him score a season-best 58 points, but he's now out again, this time with a groin injury.
ng-sportingnews.com
Most games played on Christmas: LeBron James to become NBA all-time leader and pass Kobe Bryant
When LeBron James takes the floor on Christmas Day in 2022, he'll set another NBA record. The Lakers are set to take on the Mavericks in Dallas on the holiday, marking James' 17th Christmas Day game. This will break a tie with the late, great Kobe Bryant for the most Christmas Day games in NBA history.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA Christmas Day records: All-time stat leaders for points, games, assists, rebounds and more
In addition to the regular season and playoffs, the NBA tracks Christmas Day records. It makes sense considering Christmas has long been one of the biggest days on the NBA calendar. The league started playing games on Christmas Day in 1947. The 2022-23 season will mark the 75th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day.
ng-sportingnews.com
World Juniors 2023: List of every NHL draft pick at the tournament, sorted by team
There is going to be a plethora of future NHL stars in Halifax and Moncton these next two weeks, as the 2023 World Juniors get set to kick off. The best U20 players from around the world are gathered for the competition. Among those participants include selections from the 2021 and 2022 NHL drafts.
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Chargers vs. Colts on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 16
Jeff Saturday's boys were at the business end of the biggest comeback in NFL history in Week 15, as the Colts somehow blew a 33-0 lead, certainly triggering some unkind 28-3 memories in Matt Ryan's brain. Things don't get much better for the Colts as the enter Week 16. They...
ng-sportingnews.com
Which NHL team is the best fit for Connor Bedard? Ranking the top seven clubs who could get the 2023 draft star
The term "generational talent" gets thrown around too often nowadays, but sometimes there is no denying what the eyes see. And one lucky NHL club is going to have a generational talent on their hands when they draft Connor Bedard at the 2023 NHL Draft. The Regina Pats star is...
ng-sportingnews.com
World Juniors 2023: Connor Bedard, Logan Cooley headline top 10 NHL prospects at IIHF tournament
There's never a lack of star power at the World Juniors, and the 2023 tournament will be no different. The 2023 World Juniors begin on Boxing Day in the Maritimes, as the best U20 players from around the world gather for 11 days of competition. From current NHL players to potential draft picks, the games will be littered with draft selections from the last two draft classes, as well as a handful of 2023 draft-eligible players looking to improve their stock ahead of next year's draft.
ng-sportingnews.com
Chargers vs. Colts final score, result: Los Angeles clinches playoff spot with dominant defensive display
The Chargers are a side seeping with offensive talent. But on Monday, it was the Bolts defense that came up trumps. Indianapolis couldn't handle a frantic Los Angeles front seven and roaming ball-hawks in the secondary. And ultimately, it was that Chargers defense that propelled Brandon Staley's side to victory, one that sealed its spot in the postseason.
Comments / 0