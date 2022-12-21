ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Is LeBron James playing today? Time, TV channel, live streams for Lakers vs. Mavericks Christmas NBA game 2022

LeBron James and the Lakers travel to Dallas on Christmas Day for a showdown with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. The Lakers star will be taking the floor on Christmas Day for a record 17th time, moving ahead of Kobe Bryant in the all-time appearances list as he looks to add to his already impressive Christmas Day records as the NBA's all-time leader in points, field goals and 3-pointers.
DALLAS, TX
Why do the Knicks always play on Christmas Day? New York has long history with NBA's holiday schedule

The NBA is back with another full slate of Christmas Day games — and yes, the Knicks are once again part of the holiday tradition. New York will host Philadelphia at Madison Square Garden, kicking off a Christmas Day that will feature four other games. The Knicks have been a staple of the league's Dec. 25 schedule for decades, and they have been part of some of the most memorable games on that date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan: Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki weighs in on GOAT debate

The Mavericks' GOAT has given his take on the NBA's GOAT debate. On Christmas Day, Dirk Nowitzki was further immortalized in Mavericks' lore with an impressive statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Inside the American Airlines Center, Nowitzki's Mavs were set to take the floor against LeBron James and the Lakers. While meeting with reporters pregame, Nowitzki was asked about his latest honor among other topics, which also included James' place in NBA history.
DALLAS, TX
How long is Devin Booker out? Groin injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Suns star

Devin Booker returned from an injury, only to be quickly sidelined again. His attempt to return to the floor was short-lived. After playing in 26 straight games to start the season, Booker missed two games with hamstring tightness. He returned for two games, one of which saw him score a season-best 58 points, but he's now out again, this time with a groin injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
World Juniors 2023: List of every NHL draft pick at the tournament, sorted by team

There is going to be a plethora of future NHL stars in Halifax and Moncton these next two weeks, as the 2023 World Juniors get set to kick off. The best U20 players from around the world are gathered for the competition. Among those participants include selections from the 2021 and 2022 NHL drafts.
World Juniors 2023: Connor Bedard, Logan Cooley headline top 10 NHL prospects at IIHF tournament

There's never a lack of star power at the World Juniors, and the 2023 tournament will be no different. The 2023 World Juniors begin on Boxing Day in the Maritimes, as the best U20 players from around the world gather for 11 days of competition. From current NHL players to potential draft picks, the games will be littered with draft selections from the last two draft classes, as well as a handful of 2023 draft-eligible players looking to improve their stock ahead of next year's draft.
Chargers vs. Colts final score, result: Los Angeles clinches playoff spot with dominant defensive display

The Chargers are a side seeping with offensive talent. But on Monday, it was the Bolts defense that came up trumps. Indianapolis couldn't handle a frantic Los Angeles front seven and roaming ball-hawks in the secondary. And ultimately, it was that Chargers defense that propelled Brandon Staley's side to victory, one that sealed its spot in the postseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

