Casper, WY

Obituaries: Emerson; Howie; Bushmaker; Isabell

Russell Emerson: March 25, 1939 – December 20, 2022. Russel James Emerson, 83, of Casper, Wyoming, passed peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 20, 2022, at his home in Casper. Russ was born on March 25, 1939, in Gailsville, Wisconsin, to Allen Louis Emerson and Mariam Sveen Emerson. He...
CASPER, WY
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’

CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

