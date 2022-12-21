Read full article on original website
Dangerous winds the main concern this week with some snow possible Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Although the western mountains may see new snowfall Tuesday and Tuesday night as pressure patterns over Wyoming shift, the main story for central Wyoming will be winds. The warm temperatures of the Christmas holiday weekend are here to stay for a few days as high pressure...
Obituaries: Emerson; Howie; Bushmaker; Isabell
Russell Emerson: March 25, 1939 – December 20, 2022. Russel James Emerson, 83, of Casper, Wyoming, passed peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 20, 2022, at his home in Casper. Russ was born on March 25, 1939, in Gailsville, Wisconsin, to Allen Louis Emerson and Mariam Sveen Emerson. He...
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’
CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
Natrona County weekly arrest report (12/16/22–12/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
