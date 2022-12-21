Ole Miss (8-4) and Texas Tech (7-5) kick off Wednesday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m. CT in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be televised on ESPN. Evelyn has covered sports for over two decades, beginning her journalism career as a sports writer for a newspaper in Austin, Texas. She attended Texas A&M and majored in English. Evelyn’s love for Ole Miss began when her daughter Katie attended the university on a volleyball scholarship. Evelyn created the Rebel Walk in 2013 and has served as publisher and managing editor since its inception.

OXFORD, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO