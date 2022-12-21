Read full article on original website
‘We’re excited to be down here’ | Lane Kiffin talks about the Rebels’ upcoming TaxAct Texas Bowl
HOUSTON, Texas — Ole Miss and Texas Tech are preparing for their upcoming TaxAct Texas Bowl game, and on Monday Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin talked with media about what the game means for the program. “It’s exciting, obviously a huge market, media-wise. There are a lot of...
Video: Lane Kiffin, Zach Evans and Troy Brown talk ahead of TaxAct Texas Bowl
Ole Miss (8-4) and Texas Tech (7-5) kick off Wednesday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m. CT in the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be televised on ESPN.
