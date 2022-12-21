ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Neighbors save the life of NJ woman getting mugged on street

WESTVILLE — Neighbors in a Gloucester County neighborhood are being credited for chasing a man who assaulted a woman as she walked on her street Thursday night. Westville police said the woman was walking on Cedar Street around 8:30 p.m. when Andre Graig, 43, walked up from behind, grabbed her and carried her onto the front porch of a home.
WESTVILLE, NJ
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
CAMDEN, NJ
Authorities Search for Person of Interest in Vineland, NJ, Homicide

Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for your help identifying a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
VINELAND, NJ
Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

