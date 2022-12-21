Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Illinois American Water: Glasford will experience interruption of service
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois American Water will be completing a critical project in Glasford this week that will require a temporary interruption in water service on Wednesday. The utility says bottled water will be available for pick up at the Village Hall on Tuesday from noon-5 p.m. A systemwide...
25newsnow.com
Boil advisory for parts of East Peoria
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of East Peoria because of an emergency water main repair. The boil advisory is for the following areas after water service is restored. • 602-810 West Muller Road. • Cottonwood Circle. • Cotton Lane. 2808-2913 Meadow...
starvedrock.media
Fundraiser for Ottawa fire victim
An Ottawa woman is fundraising to for a teen who survived a fire early Saturday. His mother and a sibling did not survive. He escaped the fire, but is hospitalized for injuries he suffered. Nicole Leal has organized a fundraiser for the youth on go fund me. Search using the words, “High School Boy”. As of 7am Christmas day, almost ten thousand dollars has been raised. One of the larger donations came in the amount of $1000.
Firefighters battle flames, extreme cold to save cows in Central Illinois barn fire
STRAWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Livingston County were among those who had to brave the cold temperatures on Thursday when a dairy barn caught fire in Strawn. Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to the barn fire. Although some cows died in the blaze, firefighters were able to rescue others, all while battling temperatures […]
Central Illinois Proud
Wind and snow settling down in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria is still undergoing high winds and drifting snow but the worst is beginning to subside. According to a Peoria Public Works press release, the snow plows will wrap up this morning. While an after-hours person will handle any snow-related calls that may come in afterward.
starvedrock.media
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Two fires fought by Bartonville Fire Friday
BARTONVILLE, Ill. – Crews from Bartonville had two fires to contend with under extremely cold conditions Friday. Bartonville Fire officials say one happened in the late afternoon hours at DJ’s Tire and Auto on South Adams Street. While 25 News reports a charred heater was located outside the...
Local firefighters battling blazes and bitter cold temperatures
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters are not only battling blazes this week, but also frigid temperatures and high winds. Friday afternoon, local fire firefighters put out a blaze at DJ’s Tire and Auto in Bartonville. Assistant Chief of the Bartonville Fire Department Kevin Cheatham said the conditions do make a difference. “We’ve got to be […]
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
1470 WMBD
GasBuddy: Gas price declines may be done for a bit
PEORIA, Ill. – Gas prices in the Peoria area continue to decline, with some parts of the area lower than others. AAA says its current Peoria-Pekin Metro Area gas price average for a gallon of unleaded is at a little more than $3.29 — virtually unchanged from Sunday, and a little more than a dime lower than the week before.
starvedrock.media
Missing Elderly Princeton Man Passes Away
An unfortunate end to a missing person's case in Princeton. Late Saturday night, the Princeton Police Department announced they were calling off the search for 92-year-old John Atkinson. The announcement went on to mention keeping Atkinson's family in your prayers as they grieve the loss of a loved one and that privacy for the family was being requested as they work through their grief. The Illinois State Police confirmed Atkinson had been located when they canceled an alert for an endangered missing person.
1470 WMBD
Christmas tree recycling options in Central IL
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. — You may be wondering what to do with your live Christmas tree after the holidays. Residents of Tazewell County can bring their trees to a number of drop off points December 26 through January 15 for mulching. You’ll find drop-offs in Armington (across the street...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
wlds.com
Home Deemed Total Loss After Overnight Fire in Chandlerville
Multiple fire departments from Cass & Mason Counties were called out to a structure fire in Chandlerville early this morning. The Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department reports that shortly after midnight they were summoned for mutual aid to a two-story structure fire in the heart of Chandlerville. The residents were reported to be home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington shelters seeking assistance in the midst of cold weather
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelters in Bloomington are doing the best they can to help the homeless during the winter storm. Even though they are at capacity, they’re still trying to find ways to bring others in. Navy Veteran James Auck is just one of many in the...
1470 WMBD
More time to shovel snow in Pekin
PEKIN, Ill. – Pekin is delaying the deadline residents have to shovel snow in the first test of a revised ordinance. In a Facebook post, the city informed residents that extreme temperatures mean residents will have until after Christmas to clear snow from sidewalks next to their property. Typically,...
ourquadcities.com
Woman found dead after Friday blaze
A woman was found dead in a late-night house fire in Geneseo, according to a news release from Geneseo Police and Fire Departments. About 11:42 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller said there was a structure fire in a single-family home in the 500 block of North Meadow Street. Flames were visible.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter storm sends Knox County plows home
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The weather has forced Knox County to cease all plowing for the night. According to the Knox County Sheriff Facebook page, plowing will not resume until Friday morning. The post encouraged everyone to stay home until conditions improve.
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
