Kenneth Somera
5d ago

RIP Sir. You and the team broke Raiders fan's heart but you have nothing but my respect for being a class act on and off the field. Condolences to your family and friends.

marcia7523
5d ago

Aww sorry to hear this. I was just a little girl however Franco Harris was my favorite player back in the day. Rest in peace.

No Time for Nonsense
5d ago

Number 32 was the first Steeler jersey I ever purchased, and when ever I wear it, all I get is compliments. Without the Immaculate Reception, there would be no Dynasty.

CBS Pittsburgh

Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
Yardbarker

Steelers players had cool tribute to late Franco Harris before game

The Pittsburgh Steelers had an awesome way of paying tribute to Franco Harris before Saturday’s game. Several of Pittsburgh’s players arrived for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders wearing Harris’ No. 32 jersey. The Steelers icon Harris died at age 72 earlier this week. Here is...
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Pittsburgh

'Franco Harris really embodied everything about Pittsburgh:' Bill Cowher pays tribute to the late Steelers great

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The recent death of Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Franco Harris, has prompted an outpouring of support, well-wishes, condolences, and stories from players, fans, and coaches alike.That includes former head coach of the Steelers, Bill Cowher.Cowher, speaking on Harris' life and legacy, said Harris defined the 1970s, championship-winning Steelers teams."I grew up in Pittsburgh, so this was really special to me. He was a guy that I watched what the '70s Steelers did, bringing back prominence to a city, and that legacy of what the '70s teams did, Franco Harris really embodied everything about Pittsburgh, about being a...
Larry Brown Sports

Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem

The Cincinnati Bengals had a scare at the end of their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, and then they had another scare after the victory. The Bengals’ airplane had to make an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York due to engine failure. At the airport, they switched... The post Cincinnati Bengals had to make emergency plane landing due to engine problem appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com

Steelers, fans honor Franco Harris during Raiders game

Franco Harris is gone, but he will never be forgotten by the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans. The Steelers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. The game, televised by the NFL Network, was originally promoted to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” in a playoff game against the Raiders on Dec. 23, 1972.
