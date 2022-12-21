Winter storm warning in Akron: Here's the weather timeline of what to expect

The calendar may say Dec. 21 is the first day of winter, but it will officially arrive in northern Ohio on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a winter storm warning for much of the region from 1 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Christmas Eve. A wind chill warning will also be in effect from 4 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

This "multi-hazard winter storm" is expected to affect all of Ohio, the weather service said, with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow and blowing snow expected.

Total snow accumulations are forecast as 4 to 6 inches, with winds gusting as high as 65 mph and dangerously cold wind chills expected, as low as 30 below zero.

What can we expect with this winter storm?

It will start out as rain with some snow mixed in on Thursday, but things are expected to quickly deteriorate on Friday.

The weather service said that a window of brief intense snowfall is expected with a cold front between 1 and 5 a.m. Friday, along with a sharp temperature drop over a matter of a couple hours, where temperatures above freezing drop to the single digits through Friday morning, with a flash freeze likely.

Winds will increase across the area Friday into Friday night, with blowing snow potentially causing hazardous travel. The strong winds could cause damage to trees, power lines and blow around unsecured objects.

Temperatures will remain in the single digits for almost 48 hours, from Friday through Sunday. When combined with the strong winds, wind chills well below zero will be possible. The weather service said that temperatures this cold for an extended period of time will impact infrastructure across the region, with frozen pipes a concern.

Although the snow and winds are expected to begin slowing down Saturday, the dangerous chilly temperatures in the single digits will hang around through Christmas. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The high winds will blow around any snow, making for hazardous driving conditions Friday. The weather service said to plan on slippery road conditions, with widespread blowing snow also potentially significantly reducing visibility.

If you have to travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.

For the latest road conditions, call 5-1-1.

City of Akron prepares for winter storm

On social media Wednesday , the city of Akron shared its preparation plans for the winter storm including pre-treating third, second and first priority streets in the city, in that order. It will then go into an active storm response for the first priority streets.

The city will continue with its storm response plan until precipitation leaves the are and full response efforts are complete. All available trucks will also be out in response to the storm in order to best deal with the potential of flash freezing.

The statement noted plans could be adapted depending on the nature of the storm.

Travel restrictions in North Ohio due to winter storm

Wednesday afternoon, the city of Green issued a snow parking ban from midnight Friday through noon Sunday.

On Thursday, the Ohio turnpike issued a travel restriction for all high-profile vehicles (vehicles exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches) from 6 a.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Sunday.

Such vehicles include:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.);

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers); and

All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

High winds could cause power outages in northern Ohio

The weather service warns the high winds could cause tree damage and power outages throughout the region.

Spectrum sent a notification out to customers Wednesday informing them that they're preparing for potential service outages during the storm. The internet provider encouraged customers to visit Spectrum.net/stormprep for more information.

Thursday: Rain likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night : Rain before 2am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow between 2am and 3am, then snow after 3am. Patchy blowing snow after 5am. Low around 2. Southeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday : Snow showers, mainly before 10am. Widespread blowing snow, mainly after 9am. Temperature falling to around 0 by 11am. Wind chill values as low as -25. Windy, with a southwest wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Friday night : A chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -29. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday : A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Patchy blowing snow before 4pm. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 10. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night : A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Christmas Day : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15.

Sunday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Monday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Monday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Tuesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

