Akron, OH

Nightlight cinema in downtown Akron gains momentum in second-screen capital campaign

By Kerry Clawson, Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago

Jenn Kidd, executive director of The Nightlight , is happy to report that the downtown Akron cinema has raised $130,000 to expand the nonprofit art house with a second screen.

The project, announced in September, will likely have a price tag of about $500,000 rather than the original $400,000 estimate. The $130,000 was raised through grants and donations to the capital campaign.

Act I involves all the planning requirements to build out an adjacent space to The Nightlight at 30 N. High St. in the Dickson Transfer Building in Akron's historic arts district.

The Nightlight has secured a lease option for the new space, whose location is expected to be announced in the next couple months. Architect Mary O'Connor, who created the original architectural design for the theater when it opened in 2014, has completed a design for The Nightlight's expansion.

It will include a 57-seat second screening room that will also have four spaces for wheelchairs. That will provide The Nightlight, which specializes in independent films, with a lot more flexibility in choosing and showing films. The theater's current, single screening room has 42 seats.

"We have too many films and too many people and not enough screens," Kidd said. "We're really limited with having one screen because a lot of films require that you don't show anything at the same time" period on the same screen.

The expanded Nightlight will also have a big, new, open-air bar where guests can get drinks and concessions before and after shows.

The current bar/box office has always been a tight space, with just two seats. With the expansion, the bar and box office will be separate.

A new lounge attached to the bar will enable guests to gather before and after films. Kidd envisions a "super cozy" space with movable seats and a small film reference library. Framed posters of films that have been shown at The Nightlight will adorn the space.

The lounge space, which also will have a projector, will be used to host screenings.

"I think the space will be just more conducive to have pre- and post- conversations with films," said Cory Sheldon, co-founder of The Nightlight and a current board member.

The new screening room will be located next to the lounge.

Act I of the capital campaign also includes working with structural, electrical and mechanical engineers, getting construction bids and obtaining permits. Act II of the project will be the buildout, which is expected to start in the spring.

Nightlight's film stats for 2022

By the end of the month, the tiny Nightlight will have shown 90 films to more than 9,000 people this year, running for half of that time at half capacity due to COVID-19. Kidd attributes those numbers to the theater offering thoughtful films that its staff believes in.

"We knew people wanted to go out and still engage in the public and engage with art," Sheldon said.

One of those offerings is "White Noise" Friday through Dec. 29, which stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle, and was filmed in Ohio, including at the University of Akron and Kent State University. It also opened the film "Tar" Dec. 16 with Akron Symphony Orchestra cellist Eri Snowden-Rodriguez playing.

The Nightlight received a Zenith Award nomination in October for Hottest Hidden Treasure from the Akron/Summit Convention & Visitors Bureau . The nonprofit theater also has done numerous community partnerships this year, including with nonprofits Tuesday Musical Association and the Sojourner Truth Project — Akron , as well as programming with schools.

"I want more people to know about The Nightlight and what we do," Kidd said.

The goal is to have the second screening room and new adjacent spaces up and running by next December. The project also will include a new larger marquee out front to light up High Street and a vestibule with stained glass that looks like a film strip.

Why is The Nightlight expanding now? Sheldon said the theater is responding to the needs of the community. That includes making connections with the community by elevating the film art form and providing even more quality offerings.

"I think we just want to grow with the community," he said. "We want to grow along with the amount that they, I think, want to support us."

One of The Nightlight's goals in the new year is to kick off a family series. The theater has four Christmas week showings of Jim Henson's 1977 "Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas."

Tax-deductible donation to The Nightlight's expansion project may be made online at nightlightcinema.com or by check at The Nightlight attn. 2nd Screen Campaign, 30 N. High St., Akron, OH 44308. For corporate sponsorships and other naming opportunities, contact Kidd at jkidd@nightlightcinema.com.

Arts and restaurant writer Kerry Clawson may be reached at 330-996-3527 or kclawson@thebeaconjournal.com.

