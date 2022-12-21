A raffle is being held for Krystina Pacheco. After giving birth to her second child on Oct. 24, Pacheco was placed on life support for an uncontrollable infection. Since then, she has undergone the most unthinkable surgeries and procedures, including amputation of all extremities. While she has made improvements, she has a long road to recovery. Krystina and her husband, Jacob Pacheco, both work within Pleasanton ISD. Krystina is a school psychologist and Jacob is a junior high teacher and coach. The couple deeply thanks everyone for their continued support.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO