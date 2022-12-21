Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Things To Do This Christmas Weekend In Lake Charles Dec 23-25
It's Christmas Weekend and there are a lot of things to know and do this weekend. Just because it's Christmas weekend doesn't mean there are not things in the area to go out and see and do. Plus, there are some things you need to know during this holiday weekend....
Watch For The Grinch, He’s Been Seen Flying Over Lake Charles!
The Grinch has been spotted flying around the City of Lake Charles! Keep your eyes peeled because you never know when he'll show up. This time of year, you can look up at any moment and see him flying above in his trusty paramotor!. Folks got to see the grouchy...
We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana
Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
Listener Poll: Where Is The Slowest Red Light In Lake Charles, Louisiana
We've all sat at a red light in Lake Charles for what seemed to be ages before we got a green light. But where are the worst offenders in town?. We held an impromptu Facebook poll to find out where our listeners believe the longest red lights in Lake Charles are located. You can still cast your vote at the bottom of this article.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
[PHOTOS] “Light Up Lake Charles” Winner’s Christmas Lights
Get a closer look at the amazing Christmas Wonderland that our Light Up Lake Charles winner has created in his yard. Congratulations to Mr. Jack Richard of Lake Charles, he won $500 from Herc Rentals in Sulphur and 92.9 The Lake. I reached out to Mr. Jack this week so...
Calcasieu Parish Waterworks Gives Tips To Avoid Water Service Disruption In Lake Charles And SWLA
The cold weather is here folks and if you haven't already prepared, the time is now. The freezing temperatures have moved in and could cause significant problems to your home or business in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area. Southwest Louisiana is currently under a Wind Advisory, Wind Chill...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Fun Family Christmas Events This Week
There are tons of events happening this week that you and your family can enjoy in the Lake Area. From carriage rides, concerts, plays, live trivia game contests, and many more awesome events. There are so many ways to celebrate the season here in The Chuck with your family and friends.
Lake Charles’ Own Sean Ardoin & LSU Tiger Band Up For A Grammy!
Once again, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award. This will be the Zydeco star's 4th nomination, where Ardoin was previously nominated for two Grammy's in 2019 for the album 'Kreole Rock and Soul' and the song “Kick Rocks.” He also received a 2022 Grammy nod in the Best Regional Root Music Album category for 'Live In New Orleans!'
Cold Weather Dangers – What Louisianans Need to Watch For
Residents of Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and New Orleans Louisiana very seldom have to consider just how dangerous extreme cold weather can be. Most of the time our "cold weather" issues come from a light glazing of ice and snow every four or five years or broken pipes brought on by subfreezing temperatures.
Christmas On Broad Street With The Grinch In Lake Charles!
Christmas on Broad Street is going strong this year! Stop by and let your kids experience Santa's Christmas workshop, complete with a maze of six rooms and four hallways heavily decorated with Christmas decor for visitors, young and old, to explore! Kids are welcome to write a letter to Santa in the letter-writing room. Papers and pencils will be provided, youngsters will be encouraged to write three gifts they would like Santa to get for Christmas.
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0