Lake Charles, LA

92.9 THE LAKE

We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana

Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
CROWLEY, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles’ Own Sean Ardoin & LSU Tiger Band Up For A Grammy!

Once again, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul have been nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award. This will be the Zydeco star's 4th nomination, where Ardoin was previously nominated for two Grammy's in 2019 for the album 'Kreole Rock and Soul' and the song “Kick Rocks.” He also received a 2022 Grammy nod in the Best Regional Root Music Album category for 'Live In New Orleans!'
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Christmas On Broad Street With The Grinch In Lake Charles!

Christmas on Broad Street is going strong this year! Stop by and let your kids experience Santa's Christmas workshop, complete with a maze of six rooms and four hallways heavily decorated with Christmas decor for visitors, young and old, to explore! Kids are welcome to write a letter to Santa in the letter-writing room. Papers and pencils will be provided, youngsters will be encouraged to write three gifts they would like Santa to get for Christmas.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

