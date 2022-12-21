ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Seminoles secure legacy defensive end after nearly two-year verbal commitment

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sSIC_0jpyBAAY00

The longest standing commitment in the 2023 class has officially signed with FSU.

Letters of Intent are already starting to roll in for Florida State on Wednesday morning. This is just the beginning of what's expected to be a productive day for the Seminoles on the recruiting trail.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period Tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

On Wednesday morning, the program officially announced the addition of four-star legacy defensive end Lamont Green Jr, who is the first prospect to send in his Letter of Intent.

The son of former linebacker and team captain, Lamont Green Sr, the younger Green has been committed to the Seminoles since February 19, 2021. That makes him the longest-standing pledge in Florida State's 2023 class, a distinction that shouldn't be taken lightly.

The Florida native was in Tallahassee for his Official Visit over the weekend. Wednesday marks a major milestone for Green Jr. as he realizes a life-long dream.

"Once I got that paper, when I saw that I was going to sign that on Wednesday, it felt surreal, it felt like all my hard work over the years is coming together," Green Jr. said . "Really excited, can't wait to be here."

Green Jr. has an opportunity to make an instant impact off the edge following a dominant senior season for Gulliver Prep. He recorded 61 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 20 sacks and a blocked kick in 2022. As he continues to bulk up, there's potential for Green Jr. to develop into a star at the college level.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 251 overall prospect, the No. 28 EDGE, and the No. 49 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 15 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 15 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE .

READ MORE: Virginia DB transfer Fentrell Cypress II can see himself at Florida State following Official Visit

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

Santa Dropped By Florida State And... Well...

You may have seen this already, but if not, it’s pretty amazing, and not in a good way. Someone down in Tallahassee had the bright idea of having Santa Claus sing the national anthem. That might have worked if Santa Claus was a really good singer, but this particular...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Florida announces new design of UF specialty license plate

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the University of Florida specialty license plate has been redesigned. The newly redesigned plate is now available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state. Floridians who wish to purchase the newly redesigned plate may do so at their local tax collector's office or license plate agency. They are advised to contact their local office to ensure stock is available before visiting.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

Tallahassee People on the Move

VyStar Credit Union Opens New Branch, Contact Center Hub in Tallahassee. VyStar Credit Union is proud to announce its second Tallahassee branch is now open at 3208 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308, continuing the credit union’s efforts to better serve residents in the Florida Panhandle. Tallahassee-Mahan Drive, VyStar’s 68th full-service branch, will also house a regional Contact Center, adding 25 jobs to the area. Additionally, a Starbucks Coffee® will open onsite in 2023, providing an even more enjoyable experience for members who visit the branch.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Monday morning First to Know forecast (12/26/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — I hope you had a wonderful holiday weekend. We're off to yet another cold and dry start to our day with temperatures remaining below freezing throughout our area until the early morning hours. The abundant sunshine we will experience today will warm our temperatures up slightly as the day progresses, but forecast highs are only expected to near the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will plummet to frigid temperatures again into the overnight hours.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franklincounty.news

Unearthed deposit check hoists Anchor

Cleaning my garage (as you do when you have COVID and no place to go), I unearthed mail my parents forwarded me after I left Tallahassee over 20 years ago. Judging by the postmark, it was sent shortly after my FSU film school graduation, when I was living in Los Angeles working as an intern on EdTV.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Uncovering Florida

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

2 years later, no new leads in Thomasville missing siblings case

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is a somber time for one Thomasville family. On Dec. 23, four siblings would normally be celebrating their mother’s 47th birthday. Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, Dec. 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The temperatures were well below average once again for the day after Christmas with some locations reaching the upper teens as of 8 a.m. The high temperatures will be warmer Monday with highs reaching into the 50s with a mostly sunny sky. A trough of low...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Dec. 26

The latest reports show that Leon County lost 1,225 jobs in November. There were 157,344 people working in Leon County in November compared to last month’s revised employment number of 158,569. Get the details here. The Tallahassee Police Department reported three armed robberies and three residential burglaries on Christmas...
LEON COUNTY, FL
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
2K+
Followers
930
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy