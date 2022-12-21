Seminoles secure legacy defensive end after nearly two-year verbal commitment

The longest standing commitment in the 2023 class has officially signed with FSU.

Letters of Intent are already starting to roll in for Florida State on Wednesday morning. This is just the beginning of what's expected to be a productive day for the Seminoles on the recruiting trail.

READ MORE: Early Signing Period Tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

On Wednesday morning, the program officially announced the addition of four-star legacy defensive end Lamont Green Jr, who is the first prospect to send in his Letter of Intent.

The son of former linebacker and team captain, Lamont Green Sr, the younger Green has been committed to the Seminoles since February 19, 2021. That makes him the longest-standing pledge in Florida State's 2023 class, a distinction that shouldn't be taken lightly.

The Florida native was in Tallahassee for his Official Visit over the weekend. Wednesday marks a major milestone for Green Jr. as he realizes a life-long dream.

"Once I got that paper, when I saw that I was going to sign that on Wednesday, it felt surreal, it felt like all my hard work over the years is coming together," Green Jr. said . "Really excited, can't wait to be here."

Green Jr. has an opportunity to make an instant impact off the edge following a dominant senior season for Gulliver Prep. He recorded 61 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 20 sacks and a blocked kick in 2022. As he continues to bulk up, there's potential for Green Jr. to develop into a star at the college level.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 251 overall prospect, the No. 28 EDGE, and the No. 49 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

As of now, Florida State holds 15 commitments in its 2023 class, which ranks No. 15 overall in the country according to 247Sports.

NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE .

READ MORE: Virginia DB transfer Fentrell Cypress II can see himself at Florida State following Official Visit

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook