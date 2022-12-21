ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lathrop, CA

KRON4 News

Roof collapses at Big 5 Sporting Goods in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — The roof to a Big 5 Sporting Goods location in San Ramon collapsed early on Tuesday, according to a tweet from San Ramon Police. No injuries were reported but neighboring stores have been closed pending roof inspections. San Ramon Valley Fire, city building inspectors and PG&E are on the scene, […]
SAN RAMON, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition

California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose’s own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than 200,000 statewide, according to census data.... The post San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Airport to debut new brand name

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change. In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been The post San Jose Airport to debut new brand name appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KCRA.com

It has snowed in Sacramento before and will again someday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It doesn’t snow very often in Sacramento, but it does happen. Usually, when it does, it’s nothing more than a dusting. In 1982, a trace amount fell from the sky. Not enough to measure, but what could be measured was the excitement it brought. Even in that year, it was unusual to see white weather in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
svvoice.com

2023 Minimum Wage Increases in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale

The 2023 minimum wage is going up in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. The City of Santa Clara says starting on Jan. 1, 2023, any employer who is subject to the city’s business license tax or maintains a facility within the city will be required to pay employees $17.20 per hour, the city’s new minimum wage.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Southwest Airline cancellations causing delays, problems at Bay Area airports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winter storm-related cancellations and delays that bogged down holiday travel lingered into this week at Bay Area airports, mostly on Southwest Airlines flights. At SFO, a line of cars could be seen heading into the airport at Terminals 1, 2 and 3 Monday morning. Nationwide, there have been widespread cancellations and […]
rosevilletoday.com

Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships

Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
ROCKLIN, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Family Loses $10K Jamaica Trip in Winter Weather Travel Chaos

A Bay Area family say they’ve lost their entire $10,000 vacation due to air travel chaos as they tried to leave SFO for a Jamaica trip. Their itinerary was a complex web of independent reservations that all fell apart the moment their first flight from SFO to Miami via Southwest Airlines was canceled Tuesday morning.
San José Spotlight

Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction

Days before Christmas, Zayna Herring, her 4-year-old son Alex and her roommate sat in the courthouse in downtown San Jose, worried they’d soon be homeless. “It’s a lot of stress,” Herring told San José Spotlight. “Everything takes money, and that’s what we don’t have.” Herring, a single mom working two jobs while attending college full-time,... The post Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out

KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly female stuck in Berkeley fire: Firefighter's union

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland firefighters have been called into Berkeley to assist their own fire department, which is battling a fire there, according to a tweet. The fire is at the 2900 block of Shasta Road, the tweet, from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 55, stated. Oakland’s Engine 8 is providing […]
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Series of storms gearing up to hit the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - A series of storms are headed for the Bay Area, and they are expected to bring heavy rainfall and intense winds over the next several days. The National Weather Service Prediction Center said the North Bay might get hit first with the excessive rain on Monday as it slides down the rest of the region.

