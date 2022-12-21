Read full article on original website
Related
These projects could reshape Silicon Valley next year
As San Jose and Silicon Valley further emerge from the effects of the pandemic, development on major projects continues to move forward across the region. Here are some of the notable developments and policies to keep an eye on in 2023:. Google’s Downtown West project. The largest development in...
Roof collapses at Big 5 Sporting Goods in San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — The roof to a Big 5 Sporting Goods location in San Ramon collapsed early on Tuesday, according to a tweet from San Ramon Police. No injuries were reported but neighboring stores have been closed pending roof inspections. San Ramon Valley Fire, city building inspectors and PG&E are on the scene, […]
San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition
California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose’s own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than 200,000 statewide, according to census data.... The post San Jose Sikhs lead effort for state recognition appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose Airport to debut new brand name
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change. In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been The post San Jose Airport to debut new brand name appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
It has snowed in Sacramento before and will again someday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It doesn’t snow very often in Sacramento, but it does happen. Usually, when it does, it’s nothing more than a dusting. In 1982, a trace amount fell from the sky. Not enough to measure, but what could be measured was the excitement it brought. Even in that year, it was unusual to see white weather in Sacramento.
svvoice.com
2023 Minimum Wage Increases in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
The 2023 minimum wage is going up in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. The City of Santa Clara says starting on Jan. 1, 2023, any employer who is subject to the city’s business license tax or maintains a facility within the city will be required to pay employees $17.20 per hour, the city’s new minimum wage.
Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
Southwest Airline cancellations causing delays, problems at Bay Area airports
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winter storm-related cancellations and delays that bogged down holiday travel lingered into this week at Bay Area airports, mostly on Southwest Airlines flights. At SFO, a line of cars could be seen heading into the airport at Terminals 1, 2 and 3 Monday morning. Nationwide, there have been widespread cancellations and […]
rosevilletoday.com
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships
Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
Southwest captain explains why airline had widespread cancellation of scheduled flights across US
Southwest Airlines is apologizing tonight to customers and employees for challenges it calls, "unacceptable." There are widescale disruptions of Southwest Airlines flights in the form of delays and cancellations across the country including at Oakland Int
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped object
Outside Christmas lights.Photo byJames WheeleronUnsplash. A California witness at Turlock reported watching a triangle-shaped object that was fast-moving across the sky while hanging Christmas lights outside at about 10:33 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
postnewsgroup.com
State Task Force Getting Closer to Identifying What Reparations Look Like
The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans will be conducting its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 15, at Oakland City Hall Chambers located at 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza adjacent to 14th Street. The start time is 9...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Family Loses $10K Jamaica Trip in Winter Weather Travel Chaos
A Bay Area family say they’ve lost their entire $10,000 vacation due to air travel chaos as they tried to leave SFO for a Jamaica trip. Their itinerary was a complex web of independent reservations that all fell apart the moment their first flight from SFO to Miami via Southwest Airlines was canceled Tuesday morning.
Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction
Days before Christmas, Zayna Herring, her 4-year-old son Alex and her roommate sat in the courthouse in downtown San Jose, worried they’d soon be homeless. “It’s a lot of stress,” Herring told San José Spotlight. “Everything takes money, and that’s what we don’t have.” Herring, a single mom working two jobs while attending college full-time,... The post Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KRON4
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
Two CHP aircraft respond to pursuit from Livermore to Modesto
The California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Air Division was involved in its sixth vehicle pursuit in 48 hours on Friday night. This time, CHP followed a suspect from Livermore all the way to Modesto.
Elderly female stuck in Berkeley fire: Firefighter's union
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland firefighters have been called into Berkeley to assist their own fire department, which is battling a fire there, according to a tweet. The fire is at the 2900 block of Shasta Road, the tweet, from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 55, stated. Oakland’s Engine 8 is providing […]
KTVU FOX 2
Series of storms gearing up to hit the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A series of storms are headed for the Bay Area, and they are expected to bring heavy rainfall and intense winds over the next several days. The National Weather Service Prediction Center said the North Bay might get hit first with the excessive rain on Monday as it slides down the rest of the region.
Comments / 3