ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Fayetteville Fire Department fights Christmas Day structure fire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Fire Department spent the Christmas holiday putting out a structure fire near Downtown Fayetteville. According to Battalion Chief Travis Boudrey, the fire was reported to dispatchers at around 7:04 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the scene in just nine minutes. Chief Boudrey said when...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Hogs head to Memphis for the Liberty Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks football team officially departed for Memphis, Tennessee, for their matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl. Finishing the season with six wins and six losses, the Hogs seemed eager as they prepared for Wednesday's big game. Players and coaches got on seven buses just outside of Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Man who escaped custody three times arrested in Oklahoma

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Jeromy Call is back in police custody after eluding officers for three weeks. Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center on Nov. 30, 2022. This was the third time he escaped a jail facility. The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said he was arrested in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy