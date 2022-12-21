Read full article on original website
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
jocoreport.com
Police Announce Arrest In Clayton Homicide
CLAYTON – Clayton Police announced today (Monday) an arrest in the homicide of 16 year-old Jayden Shamar Jones. Jones was shot and killed December 5 around 8:22pm in the parking lot of the clubhouse at the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartment complex off NC Highway 42 East. Officers who...
Police: Woman seriously injured at North Carolina hotel; man taken into custody
The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. at 3531 Wake Forest Road, which is the location of an Extended Stay America.
Funeral plans announced for attorney shot, killed in Goldsboro
Anyone interested in making a contribution is asked to donate to the attorney's favorite charity: The Methodist Home for Children
WRAL
Woman taken to hospital, man in custody after reported assault
2 adults found shot, man dies from injuries: Durham Police confirm deadly Christmas Day shooting
The shooting is under investigation and police are asking for the public's help with the investigation.
jocoreport.com
Four Oaks Man Arrested Following Narcotics Investigation
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested a Four Oaks man December 21 during a traffic stop. Joi Keon Williams, age 22, of the 200 block of Keen Road, was taken into custody. Authorities said suspected narcotics was seized during the traffic stop. He had previously been under...
Deadly Christmas car crash in Raleigh blamed on icy road
A 64-year-old man died in a car crash on Christmas night in Raleigh.
cbs17
2 NC men break into home, stolen van found in Wayne County: sheriff
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange. Deputies responded to a call Christmas Eve about larceny at a home on Alphonso Waters Road...
cbs17
Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
WITN
Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
1 person dead in shooting in Roxboro, suspect arrested
Police arrested a suspect in Roxboro after a man was found shot and killed Thursday night.
cbs17
1 dead in head-on crash in Clinton; ‘alcohol and speed’ are factors, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that crossed the centerline and triggered a crash in Clinton on Christmas Eve has died, police said. Police said they belied “alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash.”. The wreck happened Saturday around 4:15 p.m. along College...
WITN
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting, suspect charged with murder
cbs17
Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
orangeandbluepress.com
Murder-Suicide: Client Shot His Attorney Before Turning the Gun On Himself
A murder-suicide incident at a North Carolina law firm on Monday after a client shot dead his lawyer and turned the gun on himself. A lawyer at the firm Riddle and Brantley are remembered as a hero for giving his life to save others when a client opened fire in the law offices. According to authorities published by New York Post Police are investigating a murder-suicide after an attorney was killed by his client inside his law office then the client turned the gun on himself. The shooting occurred at the Riddle & Brantley legal offices at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
Suspect arrested in string of daytime burglaries in Cary
Police in Cary arrested a man in connection with a string of daytime burglaries.
cbs17
‘You were my soulmate’: Cumberland County deputy laid to rest ahead of Christmas weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday was a somber day as Cumberland County deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was laid to rest. Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run on Dec. 16 while investigating a robbery at a Circle K in the 2990 block of Gillespie Street. The sheriff’s office...
cbs17
Raleigh, Durham fire crews busy on Christmas with 160+ calls about burst pipes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a merry Christmas for many people Sunday — but not for firefighters who were possibly hoping for a slow day. In Raleigh and Durham alone — as the weather warmed above freezing for the first time since late Friday night — massive problems sprang up across the Triangle.
cbs17
Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping nabbed in Laurinburg
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested Thursday. Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) received information Thursday that 22-year-old Trevon Terrell Hart was in the area of the 500 block of Second Street in Laurinburg.
