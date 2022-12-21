ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Police Announce Arrest In Clayton Homicide

CLAYTON – Clayton Police announced today (Monday) an arrest in the homicide of 16 year-old Jayden Shamar Jones. Jones was shot and killed December 5 around 8:22pm in the parking lot of the clubhouse at the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartment complex off NC Highway 42 East. Officers who...
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Four Oaks Man Arrested Following Narcotics Investigation

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested a Four Oaks man December 21 during a traffic stop. Joi Keon Williams, age 22, of the 200 block of Keen Road, was taken into custody. Authorities said suspected narcotics was seized during the traffic stop. He had previously been under...
FOUR OAKS, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
CARY, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
GOLDSBORO, NC
orangeandbluepress.com

Murder-Suicide: Client Shot His Attorney Before Turning the Gun On Himself

A murder-suicide incident at a North Carolina law firm on Monday after a client shot dead his lawyer and turned the gun on himself. A lawyer at the firm Riddle and Brantley are remembered as a hero for giving his life to save others when a client opened fire in the law offices. According to authorities published by New York Post Police are investigating a murder-suicide after an attorney was killed by his client inside his law office then the client turned the gun on himself. The shooting occurred at the Riddle & Brantley legal offices at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery, kidnapping nabbed in Laurinburg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested Thursday. Members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) received information Thursday that 22-year-old Trevon Terrell Hart was in the area of the 500 block of Second Street in Laurinburg.
LAURINBURG, NC
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy