Honoring actor with local roots

When acclaimed actor Fred Ward passed away earlier this year at the age of 79, tributes poured in from throughout the entertainment industry. Ward had worked with the biggest names in Hollywood and appeared in box office hits and award-winning films for more than three decades. But for several local residents, Ward’s passing was a more personal loss. It is not widely known, but during the 1950s Bosque County was home to Ward while he was a student at Valley Mills High School.

On Tuesday, December 27, the Bosque Film Society highlights that local connection with a Fred Ward Memorial Tribute in Clifton’s historic Cliftex Theatre with a double feature of two of Ward’s most iconic movies – the 1989 cult monster flick “Tremors,” and the 1983 Oscar-winning drama detailing the early years of the United States space program “The Right Stuff.”

“Fred Ward’s contribution to film merits local celebration and honor,” said Bosque Film Society President Brett Voss, adding that the BFS may plans to make the Ward Tribute an annual event. “Long before I moved to Bosque County, I was a fan of Fred Ward and the films he was in. He was a man’s man, and so were the characters he played.”

During the Memorial Tribute, information regarding Ward’s career will be offered, as well as an introduction of the movies. The Bosque Film Society will share information on a documentary they are making on Ward’s Bosque County years, entitled “Out of Nowhere: The Untold Story of Freddie Joe Ward.” The doors to this free admission event open at 5 p.m. with the double feature beginning at 5:30 pm. The CLIFTEX Theatre concessions will be available.

“Fred Ward’s face everyone knows, but not so much the name,” said BFS historian Bryan Davis, who spent several months researching and writing the script for the BFS short film on Ward’s career and the untold story of Freddie Joe’s years in Valley Mills.

Like Ward, Davis grew up in Valley Mills and would return home to serve as editor of the local newspaper for two years in the early 1980s. He was aware of Ward’s career as he was reaching mainstream success and was acquainted with the aunt and uncle who had raised the orphaned Ward after his mother died when he was 13.

Clifton CPA Richard Lundberg also grew up in Valley Mills and attended school with Ward. Over the years he often discussed Ward’s career with Davis, wanting to pay tribute to their illustrious town resident. They are sponsoring the free admission event Tuesday, December 27, at The CLIFTEX.

Two years ago, Davis spoke to fellow board members about Ward’s local roots. While board members admired Ward’s film work – like so many others – they had no idea he once called Bosque County home. And so began the attempt to honor Ward by producing a documentary about his years growing up in Valley Mills, with hopes of Ward possibly being present for a retrospective of his film career. When Ward died in Los Angeles in May 2022, the BFS decided to still move forward with their documentary plans. Completion of the documentary is expected sometime in 2023.

Voss pledges the BFS will honor Ward and work to ensure his memory be kept alive through the documentary film project and future plans to introduce and reacquaint audiences to Ward’s talents through his memorable film roles.

“Fred Ward was an amazing actor highly regarded by directors and fellow actors,” said Davis. “I’ve always enjoyed his work even if we didn’t share the same hometown. His had great range. Playing comedy, drama, and leading man action hero equally well.

“But for me the story I love most, is how Fred survived a tough childhood to find a loving home his Texas family. It was those Valley Mills roots, I believe that set Fred Ward on the right path to stability and success in Hollywood.”