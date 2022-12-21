ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosque County, TX

Honoring actor with local roots

By Local Report
Meridian Tribune
Meridian Tribune
 5 days ago
Honoring actor with local roots Subhead

Admission free to Bosque Film Society’s tribute

Local Report Wed, 12/21/2022 - 06:08 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NoVLJ_0jpy9Ydl00 Honoring actor with local roots
Body

When acclaimed actor Fred Ward passed away earlier this year at the age of 79, tributes poured in from throughout the entertainment industry. Ward had worked with the biggest names in Hollywood and appeared in box office hits and award-winning films for more than three decades. But for several local residents, Ward’s passing was a more personal loss. It is not widely known, but during the 1950s Bosque County was home to Ward while he was a student at Valley Mills High School.

On Tuesday, December 27, the Bosque Film Society highlights that local connection with a Fred Ward Memorial Tribute in Clifton’s historic Cliftex Theatre with a double feature of two of Ward’s most iconic movies – the 1989 cult monster flick “Tremors,” and the 1983 Oscar-winning drama detailing the early years of the United States space program “The Right Stuff.”

“Fred Ward’s contribution to film merits local celebration and honor,” said Bosque Film Society President Brett Voss, adding that the BFS may plans to make the Ward Tribute an annual event. “Long before I moved to Bosque County, I was a fan of Fred Ward and the films he was in. He was a man’s man, and so were the characters he played.”

During the Memorial Tribute, information regarding Ward’s career will be offered, as well as an introduction of the movies. The Bosque Film Society will share information on a documentary they are making on Ward’s Bosque County years, entitled “Out of Nowhere: The Untold Story of Freddie Joe Ward.” The doors to this free admission event open at 5 p.m. with the double feature beginning at 5:30 pm. The CLIFTEX Theatre concessions will be available.

“Fred Ward’s face everyone knows, but not so much the name,” said BFS historian Bryan Davis, who spent several months researching and writing the script for the BFS short film on Ward’s career and the untold story of Freddie Joe’s years in Valley Mills.

Like Ward, Davis grew up in Valley Mills and would return home to serve as editor of the local newspaper for two years in the early 1980s. He was aware of Ward’s career as he was reaching mainstream success and was acquainted with the aunt and uncle who had raised the orphaned Ward after his mother died when he was 13.

Clifton CPA Richard Lundberg also grew up in Valley Mills and attended school with Ward. Over the years he often discussed Ward’s career with Davis, wanting to pay tribute to their illustrious town resident. They are sponsoring the free admission event Tuesday, December 27, at The CLIFTEX.

Two years ago, Davis spoke to fellow board members about Ward’s local roots. While board members admired Ward’s film work – like so many others – they had no idea he once called Bosque County home. And so began the attempt to honor Ward by producing a documentary about his years growing up in Valley Mills, with hopes of Ward possibly being present for a retrospective of his film career. When Ward died in Los Angeles in May 2022, the BFS decided to still move forward with their documentary plans. Completion of the documentary is expected sometime in 2023.

Voss pledges the BFS will honor Ward and work to ensure his memory be kept alive through the documentary film project and future plans to introduce and reacquaint audiences to Ward’s talents through his memorable film roles.

“Fred Ward was an amazing actor highly regarded by directors and fellow actors,” said Davis. “I’ve always enjoyed his work even if we didn’t share the same hometown. His had great range. Playing comedy, drama, and leading man action hero equally well.

“But for me the story I love most, is how Fred survived a tough childhood to find a loving home his Texas family. It was those Valley Mills roots, I believe that set Fred Ward on the right path to stability and success in Hollywood.”

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Waco woman wins $5,000 in radio contest

Waco (FOX 44) — Christmas came early for one woman in Waco Friday. Cen-Tex Roof Systems and iHeart Media teamed up to award one Central Texan $5,000 in Visa gift cards to make that person’s Christmas a little brighter. The recipient of the award had to register between...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco firefighters fight Christmas fire

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department reported a house fire on Christmas Day, according to their Twitter page. The fire is located at 9200 Block of Royal Ln. with reports of heavy smoke. 6 News will keep you updated as more information is released.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered

Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX
fox4news.com

Snow falls as temperatures drop across North Texas

PLANO, Texas - The arctic air arrived in North Texas Thursday morning with widespread snow flurries. The strong cold front with high winds caused temperatures to drop from the 40s to the 20s and below in just a few hours after 8 a.m. Plano was one of the many cities...
PLANO, TX
fox44news.com

One person is dead after Christmas Eve shooting in Killeen

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. Officers went to the scene around 2:07 Christmas Eve morning after getting a call about a shooting victim. They found Clint Demetri Jones suffering from a gunshot wound and they began life-saving measures.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Temple Police ask for public’s help in search for missing man

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Temple man. John Cain, 36, reportedly has not reported to work for the last few days. Cain drives a 2014 BMW, with Texas Temp Tag 1445G21. If you have...
TEMPLE, TX
Meridian Tribune

Meridian Tribune

19
Followers
39
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Meridian Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy