Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

Rock Falls barber gives children-in-need free haircuts

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — It's Christmas Eve and the season of giving is going strong for Ben Phillips, owner of Ben's Phresh Kutz Barbershop in Rock Falls, Ill. On Dec. 24, he gave over a dozen free haircuts for children-in-need. "When I was a kid, I didn't have much,"...
ROCK FALLS, IL
WIFR

Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. * WHAT…Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE…Rock River at Rockton. * WHEN…Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS…At 9.0 feet, Low-lying...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Group donates $50K to OSF Saint Anthony cancer center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many traveling is vital to their job, even when everyone is staying inside due to winter storm conditions. For a few pizza delivery driver's the roads can be an obstacle as they deliver your food. "Everything is just covered in ice. You really can't...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Beautiful heart, tortured mind: How a Rockford-area man’s legacy of generosity continues after his death

ROCKFORD — Connor White found joy in helping others, but he never found a way to ask for help himself. In his 24 years of life, White built a reputation for carrying out the type of small, everyday heroics that showed his compassion for others: Carrying groceries three blocks when someone’s car had died, sitting alongside a friend going through surgery or sending a simple text or call to remind someone he cares.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How delivery drivers get you food in the winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many, traveling is vital to their job, even when everyone is staying inside due to winter storm conditions. For a few pizza delivery drivers, the roads can be an obstacle as they deliver your food. “Everything is just covered in ice. You really can’t even use your windshield wipers, ’cause even […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Are snow tires necessary in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tis the season for everyone to winterize their cars. That means when it’s cold, drivers need to make sure batteries are in working order and their roadside safety kits are in place in case they get stranded. Experts say it’s a good idea to make sure tires are in working order […]
ILLINOIS STATE
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Earlier today, Sources were reporting two bad accidents.

Sources are reporting two bad accidents, Earlier today. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting two accidents. Several reports are saying both scenes looked pretty bad. Injuries were being...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

No injuries reported in Beloit house fire

BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. ﻿ The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas

Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires

RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Accidents Are Being Reported

RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Accidents Are Being Reported

