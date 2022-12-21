Read full article on original website
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
Rock Falls barber gives children-in-need free haircuts
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — It's Christmas Eve and the season of giving is going strong for Ben Phillips, owner of Ben's Phresh Kutz Barbershop in Rock Falls, Ill. On Dec. 24, he gave over a dozen free haircuts for children-in-need. "When I was a kid, I didn't have much,"...
Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
RockfordScanner.com: Several Water Pipes Have Burst In Winnebago County
Several Water Pipes Have Burst In Winnebago County. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Several sources are reporting several water pipes that have burst in Winnebago County. There was reports of...
RockfordScanner.com: FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. * WHAT…Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE…Rock River at Rockton. * WHEN…Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS…At 9.0 feet, Low-lying...
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford. Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless. “The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into […]
Group donates $50K to OSF Saint Anthony cancer center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many traveling is vital to their job, even when everyone is staying inside due to winter storm conditions. For a few pizza delivery driver's the roads can be an obstacle as they deliver your food. "Everything is just covered in ice. You really can't...
Beautiful heart, tortured mind: How a Rockford-area man’s legacy of generosity continues after his death
ROCKFORD — Connor White found joy in helping others, but he never found a way to ask for help himself. In his 24 years of life, White built a reputation for carrying out the type of small, everyday heroics that showed his compassion for others: Carrying groceries three blocks when someone’s car had died, sitting alongside a friend going through surgery or sending a simple text or call to remind someone he cares.
How delivery drivers get you food in the winter storm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For many, traveling is vital to their job, even when everyone is staying inside due to winter storm conditions. For a few pizza delivery drivers, the roads can be an obstacle as they deliver your food. “Everything is just covered in ice. You really can’t even use your windshield wipers, ’cause even […]
Woman dies after falling through ice and into the Rock River in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River, according to police. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said emergency teams responded to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Drive around 11:46 a.m. after the woman had fallen into the river and could not be seen. Dive teams […]
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
Woman killed in hit and run Rockford crash Christmas morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 48-year-old woman was killed Christmas Day in a hit-and-run crash. Around 6:49 a.m., police said the person had been hit in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue. At 10:56 a.m., police announced the woman had died from her injuries. The crime is under active investigation.
Are snow tires necessary in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tis the season for everyone to winterize their cars. That means when it’s cold, drivers need to make sure batteries are in working order and their roadside safety kits are in place in case they get stranded. Experts say it’s a good idea to make sure tires are in working order […]
Don’t let the freezing temperatures break your house’s pipes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home’s pipes in danger. “It’s better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it’s not going to be a small bill,” said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating. There […]
RockfordScanner.com: Earlier today, Sources were reporting two bad accidents.
Sources are reporting two bad accidents, Earlier today. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting two accidents. Several reports are saying both scenes looked pretty bad. Injuries were being...
No injuries reported in Beloit house fire
BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side
Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
Blowing snow and brutal cold lasts through Christmas
Even though snow ended yesterday evening, blowing and drifting snow remains a big concern the rest of the night tonight and into early tomorrow. For that reason, we still remain under a Winter Storm Warning until early tomorrow for all of Northern Illinois. Southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through that time.
RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Accidents Are Being Reported
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend...
