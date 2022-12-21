Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
Related
Machesney Park firefighter dies
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Several Water Pipes Have Burst In Winnebago County
Several Water Pipes Have Burst In Winnebago County. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Several sources are reporting several water pipes that have burst in Winnebago County. There was reports of...
Waitress receives $1,000 Christmas Day tip at Gus’s Diner
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A waitress at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie woke up at the crack of dawn to serve tables on Christmas Day. She had no clue she was about to receive the ultimate Christmas gift. Callie Blue’s second guest of the day Sunday morning was Michael Johnson, who, unbeknownst to her, is the President and CEO of...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Earlier today, Sources were reporting two bad accidents.
Sources are reporting two bad accidents, Earlier today. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting two accidents. Several reports are saying both scenes looked pretty bad. Injuries were being...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Accidents Are Being Reported
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend...
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
BJ’s Brewhouse Continues to Grow Following Illinois Debut
The new Algonquin location is expected to open late next year
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. * WHAT…Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE…Rock River at Rockton. * WHEN…Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS…At 9.0 feet, Low-lying...
WIFR
At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
WIFR
Rockford residents help Beauvais Centre break ground in Uganda
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents raised half a million dollars back in June to fund the construction of a retreat center in Uganda. Now the building inches one step closer to completion. More than a decade ago, Father David Beauvais and Dick Kunnert traveled to Uganda from Rockford to...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Don’t let the freezing temperatures break your house’s pipes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home’s pipes in danger. “It’s better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it’s not going to be a small bill,” said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating. There […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow
Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources have...
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford. Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless. “The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into […]
WIFR
Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
No injuries reported in Beloit house fire
BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side
Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
2 dozen animals die after wind-fueled fire leaves barn a total loss near Marengo
Nearly two dozen animals were killed after the barn they were inside caught on fire and was deemed a total loss on Christmas Eve near Marengo. The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts responded around 7:20 p.m. Saturday to the 8600 block of South Route 23 in unincorporated Marengo for a report of a structure fire. […]
Comments / 0