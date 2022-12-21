ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machesney Park firefighter dies

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
CherryVale Mall updates Youth Escort Policy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall has updated their policy that says teens cannot be unsupervised in the mall during specific hours. The “Youth Escort Policy,” which started in 2017, is in effect from 4 p.m. until close Friday and Saturday, the mall said. All visitors under 18 will be required to be accompanied by […]
RockfordScanner.com: Earlier today, Sources were reporting two bad accidents.

Sources are reporting two accidents. Several reports are saying both scenes looked pretty bad. Injuries were being...
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Accidents Are Being Reported

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend...
RockfordScanner.com: FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE…Rock River at Rockton. * WHEN…Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS…At 9.0 feet, Low-lying...
At least 9 cars pile up on N. Main in Rockford; traffic at a halt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - N. Main Street north of Latham Street in Rockford is closed due to a serious traffic incident, though first responders say no one is injured. More than 9 cars slammed into each other Friday afternoon on N. Main Street, north of Latham Street in Rockford. Traffic...
Rockford residents help Beauvais Centre break ground in Uganda

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents raised half a million dollars back in June to fund the construction of a retreat center in Uganda. Now the building inches one step closer to completion. More than a decade ago, Father David Beauvais and Dick Kunnert traveled to Uganda from Rockford to...
RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions.
RockfordScanner.com: Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Large Tractors Are Being Used To Clear The Snow

Some Roads are Impassable Due To Drifts. Plows Are unable To Clear the Roadways. Sources have...
Non-profits weigh housing options for homeless as winter storm rages on

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A flock of people piled into Carpenters Place Friday morning looking for warm clothes, food, and showers. With the frigid temperatures set to stick around, the shelter will work with different organizations to find overnight accommodations. “We had folks coming in this morning who, I’m not...
No injuries reported in Beloit house fire

BELOIT, Wis. — No one was injured in a house fire in Beloit Monday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Sharon Drive around 11:15 a.m. As of 1:40 p.m., firefighters were still at the scene. ﻿ The city’s fire department did not say what may have caused the...
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
RockfordScanner.com: Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions.
