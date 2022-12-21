Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)?
PXI - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/12/2006. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
Why Watts Water (WTS) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Worth Betting on Now?
PANW - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned -18.2% over the past month...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)?
IFRA - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/03/2018. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to...
Zacks.com
Is Wingstop (WING) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
CCEP or MNST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
CCEP - Free Report) or Monster Beverage (. MNST - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an...
Zacks.com
ARHS vs. TSCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
ARHS - Free Report) and Tractor Supply (. TSCO - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing...
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock
BDORY - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Klabin (KLBAY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
NLY - Free Report) closed at $21.86, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate...
Zacks.com
Are Medical Stocks Lagging AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) This Year?
AVEO - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Visa Inc. (V) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
V - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this global payments processor have returned -2.3%, compared...
Zacks.com
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Moves -1.94%: What You Should Know
BIIB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $283.44, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Is iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
IUSG - Free Report) made its debut on 07/24/2000, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a...
Zacks.com
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
VKTX - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Zacks.com
Outokumpu (OUTKY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
Should iShares MSCI USA SmallCap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
SMLF - Free Report) was launched on 04/28/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $974.18 million, making it one of the...
Comments / 0